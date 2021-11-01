The November security update is rolling out for Pixel owners running Android 12, bringing with it new security enhancements and several bug fixes. This update should have already been pushed out for owners of the new Pixel 6 when it arrived last week, with Google prompting users to update their devices upon setup, but more Pixels should be seeing the update come starting today.

The November patch has several Pixel 6-exclusive fixes and enhancements, such as improved Wi-Fi stability, better picture-in-picture mode for some apps, auto-brightness enhancements, and Bluetooth and wireless charging improvements.

Meanwhile, other Pixel devices are receiving a myriad of fixes as well, particularly with system UI, stability, and audio. Below is the full list of fixes arriving on Google Pixel smartphones and the supported models.