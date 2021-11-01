What you need to know
- Google is updating its Pixel lineup with the latest November security patch.
- The update includes several bug fixes for Pixel phones from the 3a to the Pixel 6 Pro.
- Pixel 6 owners should have received the update upon setting up their devices.
The November security update is rolling out for Pixel owners running Android 12, bringing with it new security enhancements and several bug fixes. This update should have already been pushed out for owners of the new Pixel 6 when it arrived last week, with Google prompting users to update their devices upon setup, but more Pixels should be seeing the update come starting today.
The November patch has several Pixel 6-exclusive fixes and enhancements, such as improved Wi-Fi stability, better picture-in-picture mode for some apps, auto-brightness enhancements, and Bluetooth and wireless charging improvements.
Meanwhile, other Pixel devices are receiving a myriad of fixes as well, particularly with system UI, stability, and audio. Below is the full list of fixes arriving on Google Pixel smartphones and the supported models.
It should be noted that the Google Pixel 3 and 3XL are no longer included as support for these phones ended in October. If you're still holding onto these devices, it might be time to consider upgrading to any of the best Android phones from this year, particularly the latest Pixels as they support at least five years of security updates.
The update also doesn't appear to address the screen flickering issue that Pixel 6 owners have been experiencing. However, Google has stated on Monday that a fix will arrive with the December update.
With this new update, older Pixel phones running Android 12 should be caught up with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which have already received the update for most new owners.
The update will roll out in phases depending on carrier and model. You can check for the update by navigating to Settings > System > System update. The Pixel community post lists the build numbers for the update based on the device and carrier.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
