The Pixel At a Glance widget just got a few long-awaited features

We've seen this coming for some time.
Derrek Lee

What you need to know

  • An update to the Google app brings new At a Glance features for Pixels.
  • At a Glance can now display fitness activity from certain apps and bedtime information from the Clock app.
  • The widget can also show a timer or stopwatch.

While Google has been busy fixing a bevy of Pixel 6 bugs with the latest January update, the company has just rolled out an update to the Google app that enables new features for the At a Glance widget.

Mishaal Rahman spotted the new update on Friday, which has already begun rolling out to Pixel owners.

The update enables new toggles in At a Glance for Timer and Stopwatch, Bedtime, and Fitness. The first is pretty self-explanatory, while Bedtime will integrate with the Clock app to show your upcoming bedtime. Fitness is a bit more interesting and integrates with some of the best running apps like Strava and Adidas Running to show your activity information on your home screen.

These features have been spotted before, alongside others that don't seem to be available yet. However, they have been rolling out steadily, with users recently gaining access to Nest Doorbell video feeds.

The new feature should appear with the latest version of the Google app. You can check by long-pressing the At a Glance widget and selecting Customize. From there, you can toggle the new features on or off (they're enabled by default) and even elect to show them on your always-on display.

