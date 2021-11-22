Google has long teased new features arriving for the At a Glance widget on the Pixel 6. While many of these features didn't come to the latest devices or older Pixels running Android 12, there appears to be proof that they're well on the way.

9to5Google took a look in the Android System Intelligence, which powers features like Live Translate on Google's best Android phones. The APK shows evidence that Google is bringing new At a Glance features to the Pixel 6 soon. This is in addition to the features already available in the widget.

This includes new integration with apps including Google Pay and will show rewards cards or shopping lists when you're "At a store." Fitness apps will also be able to display activity information, and with "Safety Check," the widget will also integrate with the Personal Safety app.