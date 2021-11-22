What you need to know
- Google is reportedly one step closer to rolling out new At a Glance features.
- This includes a new Bluetooth battery indicator, fitness information, Google Pay integration for shopping features, and more.
- The new features will arrive on the Pixel 6 at some point but could come to other Pixels as well.
Google has long teased new features arriving for the At a Glance widget on the Pixel 6. While many of these features didn't come to the latest devices or older Pixels running Android 12, there appears to be proof that they're well on the way.
9to5Google took a look in the Android System Intelligence, which powers features like Live Translate on Google's best Android phones. The APK shows evidence that Google is bringing new At a Glance features to the Pixel 6 soon. This is in addition to the features already available in the widget.
This includes new integration with apps including Google Pay and will show rewards cards or shopping lists when you're "At a store." Fitness apps will also be able to display activity information, and with "Safety Check," the widget will also integrate with the Personal Safety app.
The Clock app will be able to show upcoming bedtimes, in addition to the new timer and stopwatch information that arrived with Android 12 beta.
Soon, At a Glance will be able to show battery information for connected Bluetooth devices, and users will also be able to check who's at the door with connected video doorbells like the Nest Doorbell.
Lastly, it will include a reminder when the flashlight is turned on, which doesn't sound big but could be handy for anyone who frequently leaves their flashlight on.
9to5Google notes that while these features may end up being exclusive to the Pixel 6, there's a possibility they can arrive on older Pixel phones as well via the Android System Intelligence app.
Absolute beast
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Hold onto this one
The new Pixel 6 Pro is Google's best smartphone to date, thanks to its smooth 120Hz display, powerful Tensor chip, and versatile triple camera setup that gets you really close to the action without sacrificing quality. It comes running Android 12 and is guaranteed support for the next five years.
