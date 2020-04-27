I wouldn't be surprised if you had forgotten that Google announced a follow-up to its Pixel Buds headphones back in October 2019. These second-generation headphones are a named successor to the Pixel Buds from 2017, though they have little resemblance. The new Pixel Buds are truly wireless, ditching the cord that made the originals a bit odd, and use a small hard-plastic case instead of the quirky fabric case from before.

But the goal is now, just as then, to be the Google equivalent of Apple's AirPods. These aren't just Bluetooth headphones, they're smart headphones — with seamless pairing to Android devices, beamforming microphones, automatically adjusting audio, hands-free "Hey Google" commands, language translation and many more features focused on delighting you. The cost, of course, is in the upper end of what we expect to pay for these sort of true wireless earbuds: $179. That's the same price as the Jabra Elite 75T, and between the standard Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro.