Google's new ad wants you to feel that your Pixel 5a is still relevant in the midst of the Pixel 6 craze. The search giant offered more than a hundred reasons to switch to Google Pixel, and it's clear that the message is aimed at LG users.

The eight-minute ad lists 113 reasons to switch to Pixel "when the maker of your old phone stops making phones." The catchphrase clearly refers to LG, which exited the smartphone market earlier this year after failing to turn a profit for the last five years.

Among the practical reasons cited in the video ad are Pixel's useful features, such as its seamless integration with Google services and a slew of other capabilities exclusive to Pixel phones. For example, the Pixel 5a can wait on hold for you while you speak with customer service at your power provider. The "Hold for Me" feature was first introduced in the United States last year, and it was later introduced in Canada last month.