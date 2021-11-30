What you need to know
- Google's latest flagship phones apparently refuse to charge with third-party cables and chargers.
- The Google Pixel 6 series works only with PD-certified USB-C charging gear.
- Google already warned that other cables and charging bricks might not work with Pixel phones.
Some Pixel 6 owners may have been disappointed earlier this month when they discovered that their devices only support up to 23W wired charging rather than 30W, as many had assumed. Now, Pixel 6 users are in for yet another letdown.
Google's latest flagships appear to reject charging via non-PD-certified cables and chargers. Some Pixel 6 owners have taken to Google's support forum to express their disappointment with the phone's refusal to charge using a low-quality USB-C cable or power brick (via 9to5Google). Plugging in a cheaper cable appears to have no effect, and the phone displays no warning message or charging status. In some cases, the phones can charge extremely slowly over these cables.
On the other hand, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro charge just fine with Google's own charging brick, but you'll have to buy it separately because the phone only comes with a USB-C cable inside the box.
This doesn't come as a surprise, though. Google's support page already explains that "other Android cables and power adapters might not work with Pixel phones." This is probably meant to protect the device's battery from potential damage.
While the Pixel 6 series is PD (Power Delivery) certified, low-quality or cheaper cables are not. It's not surprising, therefore, that these third-party cables can properly charge other devices, but not Google's best Android phones.
It may be disappointing, but it's also not a bad idea. However, the lack of compatibility between the Pixel 6 phones and third-party power bricks would not have been an issue if Google had included a compatible charger with the device, albeit not necessarily a 30W charger.
