Google Pixel 6 Pro could launch with a 120Hz variable refresh rate display

What you need to know
- The Google Pixel 6 Pro is said to feature an LTPO OLED display.
- This follows rumors of the Pixel Fold featuring the same display technology for a variable refresh rate.
- The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to feature s 14.6-inch OLED display.
- The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is set to launch this fall, while the Pixel Fold is also rumored to arrive this year.
With Apple having just launched the iPhone 13, Google has started to ramp up its promotion of the upcoming Pixel 6. While we still don't have all the details, the latest insight gives us an idea of what to expect from Google's flagship.
Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), says that he has "confirmed" that the upcoming Pixel 6 Pro will feature an LTPO OLED display, providing it with a variable refresh rate similar to some of the best Android phones from OEMs like Samsung.
He separately confirms some display specs of the rumored Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, saying it will feature a massive 14.6-inch OLED panel, putting even some of the best laptops to shame.
Google has already confirmed (via The Verge) that the Pixel 6 Pro will feature a QHD+ 120Hz display, although stopped short on whether or not it would support a variable refresh rate. Additionally, it's expected to operate at the full 1440p resolution.
One of the perks of having a variable refresh rate is that it can change depending on the content being displayed on the screen. That means it doesn't have to run at the full 120Hz at all times, which can provide some battery savings.
The rumored Pixel Fold has already been rumored to feature the same display technology and could launch as early as Q4 of this year, according to DSCC's Dave Naranjo. He also lists additional folding devices from companies like OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi that are expected to launch in the coming months with LTPO displays.
Google has hyped up the AI capabilities of its new Tensor chip, which could play an additional role in the behavior of the display, although that remains to be seen. The OnePlus 9 Pro, for example, is able to bring its refresh rate down to 1Hz using a custom controller, which is lower than most other smartphones with the same display type. Regardless, the Pixel 6 Pro is shaping up to be an impressive device, nonetheless.
