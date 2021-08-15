It sure looks like Samsung will be making the main camera sensor in the upcoming Google Pixel 6 series. Recent code-digging in the Android 12 beta Google camera app has unearthed references to the Samsung ISOCELL GN1, which would be the largest sensor we've seen in a Pixel by some margin — all the better to pull crisp, clear shots out of lower-light scenes, and feed ever more data to Google's HDR+ algorithms.

If true, the GN1 wouldn't be alone. Between the recent news that Samsung will manufacture Google's new Tensor processor and that the Pixel 6 will use a Samsung Exynos 5G modem, it sure looks like there's a lot of Samsung in Google's upcoming flagship phones. And that's led some to speculate whether the Pixel 6 is largely a Samsung flagship with Google branding.

Quite a lot of the Pixel 6's components will probably have come out of a Samsung factory.

Aside from the SoC (including the modem) and camera sensor, there's a decent chance the RAM, internal storage, and display in your future Pixel 6 might also have been made in a Samsung factory. Samsung is a major manufacturer in all three of those component areas, after all, and early leaks by Jon Prosser's FrontPageTech point to an AMOLED display for the smaller Pixel 6 — an acronym which specifically refers to Samsung's display tech. According to Strategy Analytics, Samsung claimed a leading 42% of the global smartphone memory market in the first quarter of 2021. The same firm gives Samsung a 50% profit share in smartphone displays and 29% profit share for smartphone image sensors — second only to Sony in that category.

So even if your phone doesn't have a Samsung logo on the back, it may be packed with Samsung components. For OLED phone screens, in particular, Samsung Display is far and away the market leader.