Google Pixel 5a launch date just leaked — here's when it might arrive

Leaker Jon Prosser, who is renowned for his accurate Apple leaks, has claimed in a new tweet that Google will announce a "new Pixel" on June 11. Since the Pixel 6 and the foldable Pixel are rumored to be unveiled at the Made by Google event sometime in late September or early October, it is likely the Pixel 5a that is going to be unveiled at the upcoming event.

Google stuff:



New Pixel Buds coming mid-April.



New Google phone scheduled for June 11, 2021. Not sure exactly which one it is just yet. 🤔



Leaked renders of the Pixel 5a, which surfaced online last month, suggest the phone will look very similar to the Pixel 4a 5G. It is tipped to sport a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Around the back of the phone will be a dual-camera setup, likely featuring the same 12MP primary sensor as previous Pixel phones.

While the rest of the phone's tech specs are yet to be revealed, you can expect it to be powered by a Snapdragon 700-series chipset. Since nearly all recent Snapdragon chipsets come with a 5G modem, the Pixel 5a is expected to offer 5G connectivity as well. Even though we know very little about the phone currently, it is still already shaping up to be a solid upgrade over its predecessor, which was the best cheap Android phone released last year.

Prosser also claims that Google is planning to launch new Pixel Buds in mid-April. Unfortunately, the design and features of the third-generation Pixel Buds remain a complete mystery at this point.