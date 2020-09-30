Powering the 4a 5G is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G, which is the same chip found in phones like the LG Velvet and Motorola Edge . There's also 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 3,800 mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. And, yes, you still get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Both of the phones have a lot more in common than you might suspect, so let's kick things off by talking about the cheaper of the two. The Pixel 4a 5G is the largest Pixel of the year with a 6.2-inch OLED panel, though by 2020 standards, it's still quite manageable. You get a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080, and just like the regular Pixel 4a, a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 4a has been the darling of the Android space since its debut back in August, but now, it's time for a couple of new Pixels to shine in the spotlight. At its Launch Night In livestream event on September 30, Google officially took the wraps off of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

Looking at the back of the Pixel 4a 5G, you'll find two rear cameras to play with. The first is the same 12.2MP primary sensor Google's been using for a few years now, with the second one being a 16MP ultra-wide camera. This is the first time we've ever seen an ultra-wide sensor in a Pixel phone, and it's all a bit ironic given Google's stance last year about how ultra-wide isn't important.

Taking a look at the Pixel 5, the core of the phone is mostly the same. You get the Snapdragon 765G, 128GB of storage, and the same dual rear cameras. RAM and battery capacity are both slightly larger at 8GB and 4,080 mAh, respectively.

Where you start to notice the benefits of the Pixel 5 is with some of the smaller details that aren't immediately apparent. The display is a 6-inch OLED panel with the same Full HD+ resolution, though it's upgraded to a 90Hz refresh rate. The body is also made out of aluminum instead of plastic, Qi wireless charging is available, and there's support for reverse wireless charging.

Now that you know what both phones are packing, we should probably talk about how much they'll end up costing you should you decide to buy.

The Pixel 4a 5G is available for just $499 in Just Black and the Pixel 5 will set you back a bit more at $699 in Just Black and Subtle Sage color options. Throw in the regular Pixel 4a that's still available for $349, and Google has three rock-solid handsets at three competitive price points. It's a much different strategy from years past, but in a world where $1,000 flagships are the norm, it's bound to be appreciated by a lot of potential customers.

Pre-orders for the Google Pixel 5 are open right now, with shipping dates showing up for late-October. If you want to get your hands on the Pixel 4a 5G, you'll need to wait until November 19.

This has certainly been one of the oddest years yet for the Pixel series, but all things considered, it looks to have turned out just fine. We can't make any final judgments until we get some hands-on time with both phones, but from what we're seeing so far, we could have two new contenders for the best Android phones of the year.