Google unveiled the Pixel 4a this week, and the $350 phone is turning out to be one of the best options in the mid-range category thanks to its camera prowess. While the Pixel 4a is a 4G-only device, Google announced two 5G phones that will be debuting later this year, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

Google didn't go into any details on when its 5G-enabled phones will be available, but we now have a clear idea thanks to a goof-up from Google France. As spotted by 9to5Google, the official blog post announcing the Pixel 4a had a mention of the pre-order dates for the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, with both devices set to be up for pre-order from October 8.

The blog post has been updated, but the cached version shows the original text:

The Pixel 4a will be available in France on October 01, 2020 and for pre-order from September 10, 2020 on the Google Store, Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR, FNAC / Darty and Boulanger. The Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will be available for pre-order from October 8, 2020.

The October 8 window fits in perfectly with previous Pixel launches, and with just over two months to go, we don't have to wait too long to see what Google has in store with its 2020 flagship. The Pixel 4a was hit by months-long delays, so it's good to see that the Pixel 5 launch timeline hasn't been similarly affected.