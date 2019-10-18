Premium Pixel Google Pixel 4 Best for less Google Pixel 3a The Pixel 4 is Google's latest flagship smartphone offering, and while it is more expensive than the 3a, you're getting a lot for your money. The 90Hz display is a joy to have, the addition of a telephoto camera opens up new shooting possibilities, and the upgraded performance is a great bonus for power-users. From $799 at Amazon Pros Fluid 90Hz display

Two rear cameras

Motion Sense gestures

Speedy face unlock

Newer processor + more RAM Cons Smaller battery

Expensive If you don't need the very latest and greatest, the Pixel 3a is a worthy alternative to the Pixel 4. Yes, it has a less impressive processor, display, and only one rear camera, but the day-to-day experience of using the phone is sublime. Not only is it considerably more affordable, but the 3a also beats the 4 in some regards. $399 at Amazon Pros OLED screen looks great

Excellent camera

Fast and reliable fingerprint sensor

3.5mm headphone jack

Competitive price Cons Doesn't have wireless charging

Only 4GB of RAM

This is a classic flagship vs. mid-ranger battle. On the one hand, you have the Pixel 4. You'll pay a pretty penny for the privilege of owning it, but it justifies the steep price with its 90Hz display, dual rear cameras, and beefier internals. If none of that matters to you, however, the Pixel 3a offers a shockingly similar experience for hundreds of dollars less — making it a fantastic choice for bargain hunters.

Why you should splurge for the Pixel 4

When comparing a flagship phone against a mid-range one, such as in this case, you're going to find obvious advantages with the more expensive handset. The Pixel 4 costs $400 more than the Pixel 3a, and while that is a great deal more, we think it does an excellent job of justifying the price difference.

For starters, the Pixel 4 is one of the few devices on the market to ship with a 90Hz display. This means that everything on the screen refreshes at a faster rate than most other phones, resulting in apps, games, and websites to move with more fluidity than you usually see. It's hard to explain in words, but once you see it in person for yourself, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.

Another big win for the Pixel 4 is its camera package. Not only is the primary 12-megapixel camera upgraded with better low-light performance, you also benefit from having the 16-megapixel telephoto camera to go along with it. This allows you to zoom up close to your subjects, making it easier to pull off great photos of things that are far away.

There are two other big differentiators between the two phones, and they are face unlock and Motion Sense.

We've seen countless Android phones try to offer their own face unlock system, but the one on the Pixel 4 aims to be the best one we've seen yet. Along with being outrageously fast, it's also secure enough to be used for unlocking sensitive apps (such as your banking app) and authorizing purchases.

As for Motion Sense, these are gestures you perform by waving your hand over the top of the Pixel 4 to perform specific functions. This is currently limited to silencing alarms, dismissing phone calls, and skipping through songs in media apps. It doesn't always work as intended, but if you want to check it out, it's a pretty unique way of interacting with your phone.

On top of all that, there's the usual array of benefits you get with a flagship phone. The Pixel 4 has a much faster Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM compared to 4GB on the Pixel 3a, Qi wireless charging, and a proper water resistance rating.

Google Pixel 4 Google Pixel 3a Operating system Android 10 Android 10 Display 5.7-inch

OLED

2280 x 1080

90Hz refresh rate 5.6-inch

OLED

2160 x 1080

60Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 RAM 6GB 4GB Storage 64GB

128GB 64GB Rear camera 1 12MP

f/1.7 aperture

1.4µm 12MP

f/1.8 aperture

1.4μm Rear camera 2 16MP telephoto

f/2.4 aperture

1.0µm ❌ Front camera 8MP

f/2.0 aperture

90-degree field-of-view 8MP

f/2.0 aperture

76-degree field-of-view Battery 2,800 mAh 3,000 mAh Charging 18W wired charging

Qi wireless charging 18W wired charging Audio Stereo speakers

USB-C port Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack Water resistance IP68 ❌ Security Face unlock Fingerprint sensor Dimensions 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2mm 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2mm Weight 162g 147g

Making a case for the Pixel 3a

There's not a doubt in our mind that the Pixel 4 is a top-notch phone, but in that same breath, it's also perfectly understandable that not everyone wants to spend a minimum of $799 for a new phone. If you like the idea of the Pixel 4 and want a similar experience but for considerably less money, picking up the Pixel 3a is a smart move.

The Pixel 3a was released back in May 2019, and while it isn't as new as the Pixel 4, it holds up admirably well.

What really makes the Pixel 3a stand out is its 12-megapixel rear camera. It's almost identical to the 12-megapixel camera on the Pixel 4, and as such, it takes fantastic pictures. They're detailed, handle low-light scenarios with ease, and have true-to-life color. Not only does the Pixel 3a take the best pictures for a phone in its price range, it takes some of the best pictures of any smartphone out there. Period.

Other aspects of the Pixel 3a aren't quite as strong, but they still create for a great user experience. The OLED display is easy on the eyes, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack (something you won't find on the Pixel 4), and the battery is even a little bit bigger.

You are missing out on things like wireless charging and a proper waterproof rating when you buy the Pixel 3a, but as a complete package and for how much Google's asking for the phone, it's hard to complain too much.

Get the phone that fits your budget

At the end of the day, a comparison like this ultimately comes down to how much or little you're willing to spend on a new phone. No matter how you slice it, the Pixel 4 will always be better than the Pixel 3a.

What you need to decide is whether or not its advantages over the Pixel 3a are worth the $400 price difference. For some people, the Pixel 4 will be well worth it. For others, the 3a and its cost savings will make the most sense.

These are both incredible phones, so no matter which one you choose, you'll be in for a real treat.

Premium Pixel Google Pixel 4 The best Pixel phone you can buy. If you want the best Pixel experience that Google has to offer, you need to get the Pixel 4. There's a lot being offered here, with some of our favorite features being the 90Hz display and dual rear cameras. Google's also added more RAM than ever before, and the new Motion Sense gestures offer a new way to interact with your phone. From $799 at Amazon

Best for less Google Pixel 3a A similar experience for hundreds of dollars less. While the Pixel 4 is great and all, we understand that not everyone can justify its high price. That's where the Pixel 3a steps in. It has an outstanding camera, a fast fingerprint sensor, and an OLED display that looks quite good. You won't find a telephoto camera or a 90Hz refresh rate, but for the price, the 3a is hard to argue with. $399 at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.