Google Photos is rolling out a new "Memories" widget for some Android users, according to a report from XDA Developers. The new Memories widget works similarly to the iOS widget that Google released last year, letting you "rediscover moments from Google Photos."

It appears that the widget has rolled out to users running Google Photos app v5.52.0.0387241369 via a server-side switch. This means that you won't be able to get the widget just by updating to the latest version of the Google Photos app on your phone.

If you're among the lucky few users to have received the Memories widget, you will be able to access it from the widget picker. By default, it offers a narrow 2x2 view, but you can easily change the widget's size after adding it to your home screen. The widget will show a slideshow of photos from your Memories album, similar to the Memories carousel that appears within the Google Photos app.

For now, the widget can only show Memories from "This week" and "1 year ago." This will likely change once Google rolls out support for new types of Memories such as "Best of Month," "Trip Highlights," and "Celebrations" to the app. All of these were announced at Google I/O in May and are expected to become available sometime later this year.

As revealed by app sleuth Jane Manchun Wong last month, Google is also working on a new feature that will allow users to "Ask friends for photos." Photos shared with you will appear in Google Photos' Sharing tab on the best Android phones. The feature is currently in development, so it may take a few months to begin rolling out to everyone.