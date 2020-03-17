Google OneSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google One is Google's paid storage subscription service.
  • The company is now offering users of its service a $5 reward voucher.
  • This can be redeemed across all of Google's Play enabled devices to purchase apps, books, movies, and games.

If you have a Google One subscription, you would do well to check your email. A nice surprise might just be waiting there for you. Google is now offering users of the Google One service a free $5 voucher. The voucher can be redeemed across all Google Play enabled devices to purchase apps, games, books or movies.

Google One VoucherSource: Android Central

If you're unsure what Google One is, it is essentially the relatively new branding for Google Drive paid plans. For Android users, being a Google One subscriber offers more robust backup and restore options. You can customize what gets backed up from one central location, and you can also back up MMS, a feature that's not present on the default Android backup set up.

Google One starts off at $2.99 a month for a 200GB boost to your Drive storage and goes all the way up to $299.99 for 30TB because you never know when you'll run out of storage.

