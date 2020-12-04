Google Pixel 5 Hands OnSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Last year, Google announced a new perk for Google One members, offering up to 10% "cashback" on Google Store purchases. While the "cashback" is usually credited to the members' Google Store account 30 days after the order ships, most Google One subscribers who pre-ordered the Pixel 5 in October are still waiting to receive the Google Store credit.

Fortunately, however, it looks like the wait is finally over. According to the folks at 9to5Google, the tech giant has now started crediting accounts of Google One members who purchased a Pixel 5 from the company's store with the cashback. If you have a Google One subscription and pre-ordered Google's best Android phone in October, you may have received a new "Your $69.90 Google Store credit is ready to spend" email. You can also check if you have received the Google Store credit by visiting the Google Store settings page.

Once the credit is added to your account balance, you will be able to use it to purchase any device or accessory from the Google Store. In addition to the U.S., the perk is also available in Australia, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. If you're on the 200GB plan, however, you'll only get 3% cashback.

