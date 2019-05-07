Google I/O 2019 has kicked off with its usual keynote full of goodies and Google-y goodness, and here is all the awesomeness that was on display! The focus was on AI, but there was still plenty of Android excellence, Accessibility advances, and smart home sweetness to soak in.

Google Lens camera modes pick up the ability to read and translate text aloud on the fly

Google is making it easier for users in emerging markets to access information around them via Google Lens and its integration into Google Search, which will allow users to recognize, read aloud, and translate text in 14 languages on-device. Google Go picks up Google Lens integration The next generation of Google Assistant is crazy fast They previewed the next generation of Google Assistant — which was completely on-device — and boy, howdy, it made us go silent for a good minute in shock at the sheer speed and fluidity of the live demo. The future of Google Assistant is indeed bright. The next Google Assistant will be ten times faster on phones Just say "Stop" Speaking of Google Assistant, if you use your Google Home or Google Assistant speaker/display for alarms and timers — I know I do — starting today it'll be easier to shut them up when they're chiming. You don't have to say "OK Google" to stop timers or alarms on Google Home anymore Accessibility takes center stage

Accessibility is an important aspect of any technology that often goes underappreciated, but the new features from Google and Google Assistant were legitimately some of the most important features in the keynote, such as Live Caption and Live Relay. Google's making phones more accessible to people with speech and hearing impairments Android Q is ditching the back button The gesture navigation system that was introduced with Android Pie is shifting again with Q as it ditches the back button and instead uses a side-to-side swipe gesture for going back within an app. ⒈ AndroidQForYou Android Q is getting rid of the back button for a side-swipe gesture Android Q Beta 3 launches today on 21 phones Android Q is the second year where Android Betas will be available for non-Google phones and this year we are seeing Q Beta 3 on 21 phones from 13 manufacturers including Sony, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Huawei, and more. See all the phones getting Beta 3 Dark Theme is back

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!! Sorry, it's been a long while since years since Google went all-white with Material Design and I am so, so happy that darkness is returning to Android with a system-wide, API-supported Dark Theme that will allow developers and users to easily use a battery-friendly AMOLED black theme at the flick of a toggle. Android Q is (finally) getting Dark Theme Meet the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Google unveiled the long-awaited — and long leaked — Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, with Nexus-like prices and magnificent camera samples. Google's latest phones are available for purchase today and they are very much worth a look. Everything you need to know Google Pixel 3a Pixel phones get AR navigation in Google Maps Walking around in a new town on vacation and trying to follow a dot on a map is never fun, but Google Maps is using AR to help make walking navigation easier to follow and keep your head up by letting you follow giant AR arrows along your route to your destination. AR navigation in Google Maps is rolling out to Pixel phones Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max