Google has posted the initial schedule for I/O 2019, with the event set to run from May 7 through May 10. The three-day conference will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, and will kick off with a two-hour keynote from Sundar Pichai on May 7 at 10AM PST.

I/O 2019 will feature sessions on 20 topics, including Accessibility, Ads, Android / Play, Assistant, Augmented Reality, Chrome OS, Cloud, Design, Firebase, Flutter, Gaming, IoT, Keynote, Location / Maps, Misc, ML / AI, Open Source, Payments, Search, and Web. Pichai's keynote on May 7 will be followed by an hour-long developer keynote, and the afternoon sessions include the likes of "What's New in Gaming at Google" — hosted by VP Phil Harrison — where we could hear more details on Google's ambitious cloud gaming push.

Google will be hosting dozens of sessions on the aforementioned topics over the course of the three days, with the company noting that more events will be added to the schedule: