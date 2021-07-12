What you need to know
- Google announced several updates for developers and gamers that aim to improve the mobile gaming experience on Android smartphones.
- "Play As You Download" will be introduced in Android 12 as a way for gamers to jump into new games while they're downloading.
- The new Android Game Development kit will allow developers to better optimize their games for the player's needs.
Google is introducing several new changes to the gaming experience on the best Android phones, which will allow mobile gamers to jump into new games faster and better optimize performance. These new changes will be available for devices running Android 12 when the update launches later this year.
The biggest addition to the Android gaming experience is "Play as You Download," which will let players experience new games as they're still downloading. The feature is similar to many PS5 games that offer the same quick play access, downloading the most important assets to get the player into the game while everything else continues to download in the background.
Android already offers Instant Apps, which lets users use apps or play games without requiring installation, but that feature is targeted towards smaller apps. "Play as You Download" is for larger games, and the feature will help reduce waiting time for players, especially while many of the best Android games can clock in at 400MB or more.
Players will also be able to enhance their gaming experience with a new Game dashboard coming to Android 12. It will provide users with quick access to useful functions during gameplay like screen recording and screenshots. This feature is already found on many Android phones but will now be built into Android 12, meaning we could see the Game dashboard arrive on Pixel smartphones.
Developers can also take advantage of new Game Mode APIs that will help optimize apps for the player's needs. This means the game can run more efficiently when the phone is in battery save mode, for example, while getting a boost in resolution and frame rate when playing in performance mode. This can be particularly useful for players on long commutes who want to conserve battery life without disrupting the game.
Google is launching the Android Games Development kit to provide developers with the tools they need to build and deploy their games better.
Play Asset Delivery will help to further compress download sizes with better texture compression, app campaigns can help developers build excitement for upcoming releases and encourage pre-registration, and the new Play Integrity API will allow developers to address various forms of abuse such as cheating.
Google's new push for Android gaming was hinted at in earlier builds of Android 12, and the latest announcements solidify the company's push for a better gaming experience on its devices. Google recently launched Stadia on Chromecast with Google TV and Unity announced support for Chrome OS in its Android development environment to better optimize games on the best Chromebooks.
Developers interested in these new tools are encouraged to check out the Android Games Development kit and express interest in the Play as You Download beta.
The early-adopter
Google Pixel 5
Get Android 12 first
The Google Pixel 5 is one of the best value flagship smartphones. It has exceptional cameras, fast updates and is usually the first to gain the latest features arriving on Android. If you're an early adopter, this phone will be the best choice to try Android 12 before most people.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are 15 Google Maps tips and tricks you should know
Google Maps is one of the apps you probably use most but are you getting the most out of it? Here are the top Google Maps tips and tricks you need to know.
Massive new leak completely spoils Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event
According to a new leak, Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on August 11. Samsung is expected to announce several new products at the event, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S21 FE, and its first smartwatches powered by the new Wear OS.
Accessory makers are still ignoring Chromebooks, to the detriment of all
Chromebook sales have exploded in the last 18 months, but manufacturers still largely ignore them over Mac and Windows laptops. While Works With Chromebooks has helped a little, looking for Chromebook accessories often brings a lot of guesswork and second-class experiences.
These are the best gaming accessories for almost any Android phone
Mobile gaming is getting bigger and more competitive each and every day. We've rounded up the best gaming accessories so that you can be the best at whatever game you choose to play.