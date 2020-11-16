Source: Google

I'm still absolutely in love with my Google Pixel 4a, but there are two things on it I wish I could change. Firstly, I wish it had a wide-angle camera, and second, I wish it wasn't boring Just Black. Google traditionally has at least one color option beyond the standard black/white: for the Pixel 3a it was "Purple-ish" (with a fluorescent yellow power button), for the Pixel 4 it was "Oh So Orange", and the just released Pixel 5 has "Sorta Sage". But the Pixel 4a only had Just Black, which is just plain boring.

Today, that grievance is being rectified!

Meet the Barely Blue Pixel 4a! The phone's plastic body is a nice pale Cinderella Blue — I really want to pair it up with a glitter case and take it to the Magic Kingdom — and the power button is a soft creamsicle orange that's very similar to the shade used on the "Oh So Orange" Pixel 4 last year. I personally wish they'd gone for a green or purple power button — or even the same fluorescent yellow button used on the Pixel 3a — but the orange and blue have a nice pastel harmony going on.