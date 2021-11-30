Google has once again expanded its popular AR Search feature with a new collection of 3D monuments. Just like 3D animals and objects, you can view the 3D monuments in your environment.

Here's the full list of 98 monuments that you can now view in AR:

Abbaye du Mont-Saint-Michel

Alcatraz Island

Alhambra

Amazon Theatre

Arasaka Imperia Residence

Arc de Triomphe

Aztec Stadium

Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Basilica of Santa Croce in Florence

Basilica of Santa Maria Novella

Big Ben

Brooklyn Bridge

Buckingham Palace

Campidogilo square

Capela Curial de São Francisco de Assis

Castel Sant'Angelo

Castle of Good Hope

Cathedral of Barcelona

Cathedral of Brasilia

Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore

Cathedrale Norte-Dame de Paris

Chapultepec Castle

Christ the Redeemer

Coit Tower

Columbus Monument

Conservatory of Flowers

Eiffel Tower

Empire State Building

Ferry Building

Flatiron Building

Giotto's Bell Tower

Golden Gate Bridge

Japan National Stadium

Kaminarimon Gate

Kensington Palace

La Sagrada Familia

Leaning Tower of Pisa

Les Invalides

London Eye

Louvre Museum

Magic Fountain of Montjuic

Meiji Jingu

Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral

Monument of the Ninos Heroes

Monument to the Revolution

Moses Mabhida Stadium

Mount Rushmore National Memorial

Musée d'Orsay

National Museum of Nature and Science

National Palace

Neuschwanstein Castle

Niteroi Contemporary Art Museum

One World Trade Center

Palace of Versailles

Palace of Westminster

Palais Garnier

Palazzo Vecchio

Pantheon

Parthenon

Piazza della Signoria

Piazza Navona

PIER 39

Pitti Palace

Placa de Catalunya

Ponte Vecchio

Rhodes Memorial

Rockefeller Center

Roman Forum

Sacré-Cœur

San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge

São Paulo Cathedral

Sensō-ji

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple

St. Patrick's Cathedral

St. Paul's Cathedral

St. Peter's Basilica

Statue of Liberty National Monument

Stonehenge

The Angel of Independence

The British Museum

The Centre Pompidou

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Painted Ladies

The Palace of Fine Arts

Tokyo National Museum

Tokyo Skytree

Tokyo Tower

Tower of London

Trafalgar Square

Trevi Fountain

Union Buildings

Ushiku Building

Voortrekker Monument

Westminster Abbey

Yoyogi National Stadium

Zojoji

To view any of the above monuments in 3D, all you need to do is open your browser and search for it on Google. Alternatively, you can also use the Google app on the best Android phones to search for a monument. Next, tap on the "view in 3D" option that will appear next to a revolving image of the monument. To view a monument in your environment, tap on the "view in your space" option.

This is the second time this year that Google has announced new additions to AR Search. Back in July, Google added a bunch of 3D Olympic athletes to its collection. The list included Alexander Massialas, Simone Biles, Dina Asher-Smith, Naomi Osaka, P.V. Sindhu, Megan Rapinoe, Leticia Bufoni, Niklas Kaul, and Caeleb Dressel.