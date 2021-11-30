What you need to know
- Google has added 98 3D monuments to its AR Search feature.
- Some of the new additions include the Big Ben, Eiffel Tower, Brooklyn Bridge, Golden Gate Bridge, and One World Trade Center.
- You can also superimpose the 3D monuments in your surroundings with the "view in your space" option.
Google has once again expanded its popular AR Search feature with a new collection of 3D monuments. Just like 3D animals and objects, you can view the 3D monuments in your environment.
Here's the full list of 98 monuments that you can now view in AR:
- Abbaye du Mont-Saint-Michel
- Alcatraz Island
- Alhambra
- Amazon Theatre
- Arasaka Imperia Residence
- Arc de Triomphe
- Aztec Stadium
- Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe
- Basilica of Santa Croce in Florence
- Basilica of Santa Maria Novella
- Big Ben
- Brooklyn Bridge
- Buckingham Palace
- Campidogilo square
- Capela Curial de São Francisco de Assis
- Castel Sant'Angelo
- Castle of Good Hope
- Cathedral of Barcelona
- Cathedral of Brasilia
- Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore
- Cathedrale Norte-Dame de Paris
- Chapultepec Castle
- Christ the Redeemer
- Coit Tower
- Columbus Monument
- Conservatory of Flowers
- Eiffel Tower
- Empire State Building
- Ferry Building
- Flatiron Building
- Giotto's Bell Tower
- Golden Gate Bridge
- Japan National Stadium
- Kaminarimon Gate
- Kensington Palace
- La Sagrada Familia
- Leaning Tower of Pisa
- Les Invalides
- London Eye
- Louvre Museum
- Magic Fountain of Montjuic
- Meiji Jingu
- Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral
- Monument of the Ninos Heroes
- Monument to the Revolution
- Moses Mabhida Stadium
- Mount Rushmore National Memorial
- Musée d'Orsay
- National Museum of Nature and Science
- National Palace
- Neuschwanstein Castle
- Niteroi Contemporary Art Museum
- One World Trade Center
- Palace of Versailles
- Palace of Westminster
- Palais Garnier
- Palazzo Vecchio
- Pantheon
- Parthenon
- Piazza della Signoria
- Piazza Navona
- PIER 39
- Pitti Palace
- Placa de Catalunya
- Ponte Vecchio
- Rhodes Memorial
- Rockefeller Center
- Roman Forum
- Sacré-Cœur
- San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge
- São Paulo Cathedral
- Sensō-ji
- Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
- Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple
- St. Patrick's Cathedral
- St. Paul's Cathedral
- St. Peter's Basilica
- Statue of Liberty National Monument
- Stonehenge
- The Angel of Independence
- The British Museum
- The Centre Pompidou
- The Metropolitan Museum of Art
- The Painted Ladies
- The Palace of Fine Arts
- Tokyo National Museum
- Tokyo Skytree
- Tokyo Tower
- Tower of London
- Trafalgar Square
- Trevi Fountain
- Union Buildings
- Ushiku Building
- Voortrekker Monument
- Westminster Abbey
- Yoyogi National Stadium
- Zojoji
To view any of the above monuments in 3D, all you need to do is open your browser and search for it on Google. Alternatively, you can also use the Google app on the best Android phones to search for a monument. Next, tap on the "view in 3D" option that will appear next to a revolving image of the monument. To view a monument in your environment, tap on the "view in your space" option.
This is the second time this year that Google has announced new additions to AR Search. Back in July, Google added a bunch of 3D Olympic athletes to its collection. The list included Alexander Massialas, Simone Biles, Dina Asher-Smith, Naomi Osaka, P.V. Sindhu, Megan Rapinoe, Leticia Bufoni, Niklas Kaul, and Caeleb Dressel.
