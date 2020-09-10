The next batch of AR animals that will be added to Google Search includes 12 new breeds of dogs, including Bulldog, Chihuahua, Doberman, German Shepherd, Pitbull, Siberian Husky, and Welsh Corgi. You will also be able to view three new breeds of cats in augmented reality, along with wild animals like Giraffe, Hippo, and Zebra.

Perhaps the most interesting new addition is the Unicorn, which is only the second mythological animal to be added to Google's 3D animal collection. The Easter Bunny was briefly made available by Google in April this year.

Here's the full list of animals that will soon be added to Google's collection of 3D results in AR:

Akita

Beagle

Border Collie

Bulldog

Cane Corso

Coyote

Dachschund

Doberman

Donkey

Fennec fox

German Shepherd

Giraffe

Hamster

Hippo

Kitten

Milk Cow

Ox

Pig

Pitbull

Ragdoll

Red Panda

Siberian Husky

Sphynx

Unicorn

Welsh Corgi

Zebra

Unfortunately, however, there is no word on when these new 3D animals will be available to view on Google Search.

Google 3D animals & AR objects: Full list & gallery