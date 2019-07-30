God of War is a third-person action game that can be considered a soft reboot of the acclaimed franchise. The title picks up after the events of God of War III and focuses on the relationship between Kratos and his son. Kratos has been living outside the shadow of the gods. He must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest.

The God of War: Collector's Edition comes with a Kratos and Atreus statue, the full game, a limited-edition SteelBook case, Huldra Brothers carvings, an exclusive lithograph, and a cloth map. The package also contains exclusive digital content like the Death's Vow Armor Set, Exile's Guardian Shield, the God of War Digital Comic, the God of War Digital Artbook, and a dynamic theme.

Usually, the collector's edition retails for around $100, but you can currently purchase it for $60 on B&H Photo Video. Keep in mind that this discount will only last for the next twelve hours or so. If you just want the statue, you can purchase it for $65 on Amazon.