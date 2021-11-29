Look through the best wireless earbuds available, and you'll see most have some protection but not enough to handle getting dunked in water, covered in dust, or dropped from any height. If you want something you can take into rough conditions without fear of breaking them, Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds should be your first pick.

Right now, these dependably rugged wireless earbuds are $70 off, one of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals we've spotted. These bulky buds have IP68 water resistance and MIL-STD 810G protection to handle anything you throw at them, plus great audio quality and active noise cancellation (ANC).

Jaybird Vista 2 With IP68 and MIL-STD 810G water/dust/shock protection, 6-8 hours of battery life with or without ANC, wonderful EQ presets for different genres in the Jaybird app, and solid audio quality with great bass, these rugged wireless earbuds are perfect for intense outdoor conditions or sweaty gym workouts. Even the case is IP54 water-resistant, supporting wireless charging, location tracking, and an extra 18 hours of battery. $130 at Amazon

These are our top pick for the best workout earbuds for a reason. These will actively or passively block out noises at the gym while you work out. There's no need to worry if they slip out of your ears thanks to fall protection, and it can handle rainy conditions if you wipe them off afterwards.

Just keep in mind before you buy these that they're quite large! That extra durability and bass-heavy drivers added some bulk, so people with smaller ears might not find the right fit. You'll get three different ear tips to choose from, which should help on that front. Our reviewer liked how they felt personally, but keep the box in case it doesn't work for your ears.

Runners, cyclists, regular gym members — any athlete should find a lot to like with these sporty wireless earbuds. Especially at this price! They sound excellent, have tons of customization options in the app, and will last longer than most competing brands' more fragile buds.