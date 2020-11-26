Oppo seriously upped its game in 2020 — its flagship phone, the Find X2 Pro, features a fantastic camera setup, a slick 120Hz QHD+ display and software that's a real joy to use. It's so good, it placed highly on our list of best Android phones earlier in 2020. And until now, this premium phone has commanded a very premium price, having debuted in May at just under £1,100.

But now, thanks to an Amazon UK Black Friday deal, you can bag a Find X2 Pro for just £799. That's £300 off the launch price, and £200 off the RRP just a few days ago. Amazon has the phone in ceramic black, as well as vegan leather in either green or (my personal favorite) orange.

Oppo Find X2 Pro | £799 at Amazon UK With quick performance, a beautiful display, up to 5X zoom camera and superfast 65W charging, the Oppo Find X2 Pro delivers just about everything you could want from a premium Android flagship in 2020. And it's due to be updated to the latest Android 11 in Europe before the end of 2020. £799 at Amazon UK

In addition to a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, Find X2 Pro has plenty of tricks up its sleeve, including Oppo's SuperVOOC 2.0 charging for full refills in just 40 minutes. Since reviewing the Find X2 Pro back in March, I've also been really impressed with the phone's cameras. The triple-camera array include one of the best main sensor in any Android phone, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689, along with a dedicated ultrawide shooter and a very capable 5X telephoto. Oppo's ColorOS has also improved considerably in 2020, and now matches the polish and usability of rivals like Samsung's One UI.

While there are definitely cheaper flagship phone deals to be found this Black Friday, £799 for a Find X2 Pro is still a great deal for a phone that excels across the board.