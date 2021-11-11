Boost Mobile is charging ahead with a great deal on a 5G phone on its expanded data network. Boost has cut the price of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G down to just $99 with a free month of service included for free. The free plan comes with unlimited talk and text with 2GB of 5G/4G data.
The Galaxy A32 5G is a great way to test out Boost Mobile's 5G coverage at a great low price. Typically costing $299, this deal brings the price of the phone down 65%, not to mention the free month of service to get you started. This Android phone has great cameras, an all-day battery, and a responsive 90Hz display. This deal even gets free shipping so if you've been looking to make the switch, this is a great starting point.
With Boost Mobile's free month of service, you're signed up to a plan with 2GB of high-speed data including mobile hotspot. You'll also have the option to bring your current number with you or to get a new one. And with no annual contract, you don't need to be worried about being locked into a plan. Even though the phone is locked to Boost Mobile, you'll be able to sign up for one of the best cheap cell phone plans with Boost Mobile.
Save 65% with this Boost Mobile deal
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with 1 month of service $99
If you've been looking for a way to try out 5G and save some money with a great prepaid carrier, this is a great bargain at just $99. The Galaxy A32 5G is a solid Android phone with great battery life, a responsive display, and a great set of cameras. You'll also get to download and upload in a flash thanks to great 5G support on the largest 5G network in the country.
Boost Mobile has been making waves not only with its plans and prices but with its bundled services as well. Boost has great international calling add ons including the excellent Todo Mexico Plus that even includes roaming data in Mexico. Besides that, there are some other great options such as Boost Shield to protect your devices if there's an accident as well as K Health so you can chat with a doctor at any time.
Check out our guide if you would like to know more about Boost Mobile's plans or our Galaxy A32 review if you want to know more about the phone.
