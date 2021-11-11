Boost Mobile is charging ahead with a great deal on a 5G phone on its expanded data network. Boost has cut the price of the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G down to just $99 with a free month of service included for free. The free plan comes with unlimited talk and text with 2GB of 5G/4G data.

The Galaxy A32 5G is a great way to test out Boost Mobile's 5G coverage at a great low price. Typically costing $299, this deal brings the price of the phone down 65%, not to mention the free month of service to get you started. This Android phone has great cameras, an all-day battery, and a responsive 90Hz display. This deal even gets free shipping so if you've been looking to make the switch, this is a great starting point.

With Boost Mobile's free month of service, you're signed up to a plan with 2GB of high-speed data including mobile hotspot. You'll also have the option to bring your current number with you or to get a new one. And with no annual contract, you don't need to be worried about being locked into a plan. Even though the phone is locked to Boost Mobile, you'll be able to sign up for one of the best cheap cell phone plans with Boost Mobile.

Save 65% with this Boost Mobile deal