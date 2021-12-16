We already know the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are the first choice in over-the-ear wireless headphones with crisp audio clarity, plenty of bass, and some of the best noise-canceling in the business. The problem is that these rather large headphones aren't really designed for workouts. Luckily, you can buy a new set of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones and get a free set of WI-SP500 sports in-ear headphones for just $249.99 at Amazon. And if black's not your style, you can also get this deal in silver.

Sony has been making some of the best headphones in the world for decades and has brought its expertise into the digital age with some of the best Bluetooth headphones you can get. In fact, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are some of the best wireless headphones you can buy and they work great with Android.

With Sony's app, you can set up precise noise canceling and enable LDAC for high-resolution audio at up to 990kbps. These headphones also support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration so you can stay in control of your content without taking your phone out of your bag.

The bundled WI-SP500 earbuds mean you can keep the music going even when you hit the gym. These earbuds are IPX4 rated so there's nothing to worry about if you work up a sweat. Their in-ear fit will keep them firmly in place so you can focus on your workout.

