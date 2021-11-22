Shopping for the best Black Friday Android smartwatch deals will produce a plethora of options. However, if you're looking for the latest and greatest smartwatch to hit the market, you won't want to miss out on these Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deals.

These wearables have only been out for a few months now, but Samsung is still offering $50 discounts on any model you choose for Black Friday. You can rest assured that these are some of the best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy deals you'll get your hands on this year.

If you're not familiar with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or why it quickly became known as the best Android smartwatch you can buy, there's a lot to cover. There are two options to choose from: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is a lightweight aluminum smartwatch that comes in either a 40mm or 44mm case. The color options are Green, Black, Silver, and Pink Gold. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a premium stainless steel smartwatch that's available in a 42mm or 46mm case. The color options are Black and Silver.

Other than their physical appearances, these watches are identical on the inside. You'll have a wide array of health and fitness tracking features, including heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and more. In addition, the new Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) feature can measure your overall body composition with key metrics such a skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and body fat percentage.

Get $50 off any Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model