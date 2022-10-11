Meta Quest Pro vs. Quest 2: Should you upgrade?

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest Pro Check Amazon (opens in new tab) $1,500 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Everything and the kitchen sink The Meta Quest Pro could almost be called Quest Enterprise Edition because the Oculus team designed it with virtual boardroom meetings and synergy with your laptop and keyboard in mind rather than pro-level gaming. You can buy this for gaming, and will probably have a performance boost as well as some exclusive mixed-reality experiences to enjoy, but temper your expectations. For Boosted Snapdragon XR2+ performance

When gamers hear about a new console with improved graphics, visuals, and exclusive software, they'll spend well over asking price just to get one — just look at the PS5 resale market. But the Meta Quest Pro is a unique case. It's absolutely a major upgrade on the Oculus Quest 2 in features and design, but most Quest owners may not need some of the improvements past the initial novelty. Because despite the fact that it can play Quest games and has the best graphics of any mobile VR device, the Quest Pro is built with "professionals" in mind rather than gamers.

It's been one year since Facebook became Meta and teased its new "Project Cambria" VR headset, and our hands-on with the Quest Pro explains all the ways that Meta succeeded in building an excellent device. But for many buyers, they'll nevertheless want to buy the Oculus Quest 2, despite missing out on cool features like color passthrough and eye tracking that any gamer would enjoy.

But we won't try to bias your decision. Based on our limited time with the Quest Pro and years of experience with the Quest 2, here are all the Meta Quest Pro vs. Quest 2 details you need to know before deciding whether or not to upgrade.

Meta Quest Pro vs. Quest 2: Price and accessories

Despite initial rumors that the Quest Pro would cost about $800, the actual price turned out to be a whopping $1,500, though that automatically bundles a ton of accessories. Specifically, it comes with two Quest Touch Pro controllers and stylus attachments, a partial light blocker facial interface, and a 45W USB-C charging dock.

That may not sound like much, but the Quest Touch Pro controllers, which are actually compatible with the Quest 2 and can be bought separately, will cost $300. And most Quest charging docks, like the one from Anker, cost around $100. So the actual cost of the headset is about the same as other premium VR headsets like the Valve Index...but you can't buy it individually, at least not at the moment.

The renamed Meta Quest 2 recently got a $100 price increase to both its 128GB and 256GB models; they now cost $400 and $500, respectively. Most people only need the 128GB model because cloud saves allow you to delete games without losing progress. So that's a $1,100 savings (plus another $100 or so in taxes) to choose the Quest 2 over the Quest Pro.

Keep in mind, however, that the Quest 2 is so affordable in part because Meta fully expects you to modify it with accessories. The default strap is very uncomfortable due to the headset's front-heavy design, so you need either the official Elite Strap or third-party alternatives to fix it. By the time you've bought a case to store it, a battery pack, replacement face covers, a Link cable to connect to your PC, controller mods, and all the other accessories you need to improve on its deficiencies, you'll end up spending several hundred dollars more.

The Quest Pro, because of its much lighter and more intelligent design, WiFi 6e support for wireless connectivity, and lighter controllers that don't need mods, doesn't need nearly as many accessories for a complete experience. But you will have to buy some accessories like a full light blocker and headphones if you want them.

Meta Quest Pro vs. Quest 2: A radical redesign

Anyone reading this breakdown is probably somewhat familiar with the Quest 2 design and all of its shortcomings, which I mentioned above. Most of its weight, including the battery and LCD lenses, sits in the front, and the default cloth-and-velcro strap barely keeps it in place when you're playing active games. The default facial interface caused rashes until Meta issued a recall. The IPD adjustment tool is too rigid, not supporting eye widths beyond a few settings.

This all makes the Quest 2 sound worse than it is; it did get lighter than the original Quest, and with a proper strap replacement to adjust the weight, it becomes downright comfortable for long periods. But the Quest Pro redesign relies on pancake lenses that reflect light in such a way that they can sit significantly closer to your eyes. Standard LCD lenses need extra space to give your eyes a proper FOV, which means more heavy plastic to house that space. The Quest Pro pancake lenses shrink its width, and combined with the battery pack placed in the rear of the head strap, gives it a much more balanced feel.

Our Quest Pro tester says the head strap "looks and acts a lot like a traditional halo strap," with adjustable forehead padding that allows for a more comfortable fit than the Quest 2's top strap. Otherwise, the Quest Pro essentially has an elite strap design, with an adjustment wheel on the back that lengthens the strap to slide your head inside and then tightens to accommodate your head size.

The forehead pad has its own adjustment wheel to change the distance between it and the lenses, in addition to the traditional wheel for pushing the strap's back backwards to fit your head and forward to tighten the fit. And it has a flexible strap on the inside that's more comfortable than the Quest 2's rigid straps. Basically, our tester found that it makes the Quest Pro something you could comfortably wear "on a daily basis," which is vital if you plan to use it for work as well as play.

The other Quest Pro upgrade is the IPD slider. Not only does it allow for a wider range of eye widths (55-75mm vs. just 56-70mm on the Quest 2), it "smooth slides in sub-mm increments," so you can perfectly customize the width to your face. Plus, like the Pico 4, the Quest Pro uses eye tracking to measure your personal IPD and tells you if you're on the wrong setting, so you know exactly what width to use without having to find a ruler and measure yourself.

I mentioned before that the Quest Pro comes with a partial light blocker. This is because the Pro's glasses-like design leaves your sides and bottom fully exposed to light, and you may prefer having your periphery blocked off while focusing during mixed-reality meetings or work sessions. You magnetically snap them on the left and right side of the headset, making them easy to attach or remove.

If you want full light blockers (pictured above), you'll have to pay extra for them. But whether you use the full or partial blockers, they're essential for immersive VR gaming; seeing the real world is natural for mixed reality experiences but very distracting for VR.

Meta Quest Pro vs. Quest 2: A Specs and performance boost

Meta allegedly designed the Quest Pro as a "Chromebook for your face," so it needed more power than the Quest 2's Snapdragon XR2 mobile chipset and 6GB of RAM could offer. Plus, the Quest Pro has more cameras, including an RGB camera for full-color passthrough and face/eye tracking cameras inside the headset.

To achieve this, Meta commissioned Qualcomm to create a new XR2 Plus chip, backed by double the RAM as the Quest 2. Meta says that "instead of stacking memory and processing blocks vertically in the SoC like previous chips, Meta and Qualcomm worked together to lay them side-by-side to help with increased air flow and heat dissipation efficiency, which enabled significantly better performance."

We need more time with the Quest Pro to determine how much faster it is than the Quest 2 at certain tasks; Meta says that the Pro's eye tracking enables foveated rendering, so it can prioritize high resolution wherever your eyes are looking and reduce wasted processing in your periphery. But speed isn't really the point here.

The Quest Pro is designed to recreate a portable office space, so it needs to be able to map and remember the objects in your room, show constant full-color passthrough with four times the Quest 2's black-and-white passthrough pixels, show your real-time eye movements, and facial expressions to others in virtual boardrooms, and wirelessly project your computer's display in Horizon Workrooms.

It has the capacity to do much more, thanks to its improved hardware. So far, we've been quite impressed with its ability to serve as a productivity accessory/portable monitor to your current laptop. The Quest 2 can technically access some of the same work tools, but it's truly not something you'd want to wear for hours a day outside of VR gaming experiences.

Quest 2 Quest Pro Display LCD QLED with pancake-style lenses Resolution 1832x1920 per eye 1832x1920 per eye Refresh rate 72–120 Hz 72-90Hz IPD adjustment Manual with 3 presets (58, 63, 66mm) Manual from 55mm to 75mm Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 Memory and storage 6GB RAM, 128-256GB UFS 3.1 storage 12GB RAM, 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery and Charging 2-3-hour battery life, 2.5-hour charge Up to 2 hour battery life, 2 hour maximum charging time Sensors Proximity sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyrometer, Magnetometer, Barometer Cameras Four cameras for headset/controller tracking Five cameras for room scale; three cameras for eye tracking; two cameras for face tracking; three per controller for self-tracking Audio Integrated stereo speakers, microphone, one 3.5mm jack, spatial audio support Integrated stereo speakers, microphone, dual 3.5mm jacks, spatial audio support Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 Controllers Oculus Touch 3rd gen Quest Touch Pro Hand tracking Yes Yes Face/eye tracking No Yes Weight About 710 grams with strap 722 grams Dimensions 295.5 mm (with strap) x 102 mm x 142.5 mm 265mm (with strap) x 127mm x 196mm Color White Black Price $400-$500 $1,500

Visually, both Quest headsets have the same resolution, though the Quest Pro has about 10º extra field of view compared to the 90º Quest 2. The Quest Pro has QLED lenses with 500 individual zones for local dimming, which solves one of the biggest visual problems with the Quest 2: its mediocre black levels with make dark gaming environments look dull and gray.

Both headsets use an RGB stripe sub-pixel configuration, which lets VR lenses pack pixels in closer together. But Meta says the Quest Pro has a 1.3x-larger color gamut and 37% more pixels-per-inch than the Quest 2, thanks to the pancake lenses. Perhaps the only downside to the Quest Pro lenses is that Meta doesn't seem to support 120Hz on them, whereas the Quest 2 will have 120Hz gaming support for all games after it was previously an experimental feature.

In practice, our tester found that the Quest Pro reduced the "annoying circular lines and god rays," two obnoxious visual quirks that Quest 2 owners will be familiar with even if they didn't know what they were called.

Neither Quest headset is particularly long-lasting, usually only lasting about 2 hours across a regular session. The Quest 2 has battery packs that are either embedded in straps or attach directly to the headset's charging port or strap, which can solve this problem somewhat. With the Quest Pro, you might be able to find a similar DIY solution, but because you can't mod your strap, it won't be quite as easy. Meta likely expects most people will be wearing it at their desks for long stretches, during which they can safely keep it charged.

Both devices have solid audio quality, though the Quest Pro wins the battle. Compared to the Quest 1, the Quest 2 had "louder volume, better bass, fuller sound, and even better 3D audio." But move on to the Quest Pro, and it has a "full range of sound, palpable bass," and generally sounds better than its predecessor.

Interestingly, Meta returned to two 3.5mm audio jacks with the Quest Pro, which prevents dangling wires but ensures most headphones won't work with the headset. You'll have to buy compatible models for your Pro or at least a compatible cord. You still can't use Bluetooth headphones due to the sound latency.

Meta Quest Pro vs. Quest 2: Brand new controllers

The Quest 2 Oculus Touch controllers have the standard halo design that lets the headset's inside-out cameras track their movement, as well as advanced haptics and a thick-but-sturdy build that could usually handle getting accidentally slammed into objects or walls.

The Quest Touch Pro controllers have one immediately obvious difference: No tracking ring! It has three camera sensors built into itself, powered by a Snapdragon 662 chip used by lots of budget phones in 2020.

So the headset can easily track the controllers' position without relying on cameras, which means you can hold them above your head or behind your back without losing tracking — a consistent problem with the Quest 2, which relies on line-of-sight. This could provide a boost to gaming experiences,

Each controller also has a built-in rechargeable battery, so no more having to swap in new AA batteries every few months. And as much as we like the standard Touch controllers, the Pro controllers have TruTouch Haptics and can track your individual finger positioning for a more natural, realistic experience in-game.

If this sounds intriguing to you, you can always buy the Quest 2 and the Quest Touch Pro controllers since they're backwards compatible and pay $700 total instead of $1,500.

Meta Quest Pro vs. Quest 2: Games and software

Both headsets will run the same Quest 2 games. Meta set a precedent by adding Quest 2 "enhancements" to the Quest 1 gaming library, so it's possible that the Quest Pro could get its own visual or performance boosts. But Meta hasn't confirmed this, and developers may not want to do so for a productivity headset that isn't likely to sell as well as the Quest 2.

We do know that some Quest 2 games have already gotten a mixed-reality upgrade rather than a simple graphical boost. In my colleague's hands-on, where he describes testing mixed-reality experiences like DJing events or painting on digital canvas while watching videos of Bob Ross — based on games that were strictly VR-only on the last headset.

We also know that the Quest Pro and Quest 2 will add native Microsoft apps like Teams, Office 365, and Azure, as well as the option to stream Windows 365 on your headset. But working on the Quest 2, when you can only see your keyboard through grainy, laggy black-and-white passthrough, just isn't sustainable for long periods. The Quest Pro is quite simply the better option.

If you plan to meet colleagues or friends in virtual reality, face and eye tracking on the Quest Pro will give your digital avatar an actual personality to go with your voice. And we know the Pro will get exclusive software like Autodesk for CAD/ 3D modeling and collaboration, as well as cool gaming experiences like I Expect You to Die: Home Sweet Home that turn your surroundings into a booby-trapped escape room.

Meta Quest Pro vs. Quest 2: Which should you buy?

Right now, virtual reality's main use case is gaming, and the Meta Quest 2 is one of the best gaming consoles available today. The Meta Quest Pro is a mixed-reality device showcasing all of the company's ambitious ideas for expanding beyond gaming into its Metaverse ideals.

The Quest Pro hardware has impressed us thus far, and we would love for the Quest 2 (or the future Quest 3) to have color passthrough and eye tracking for foveated rendering. But it's hard to say if these are really worth an extra grand. The headset could help a very niche set of VR power users who want to develop assets and regularly coordinate with others in virtual reality while also having the option to see their surroundings in mixed-reality as they work. But it's still a very pricey accessory on top of whatever laptop you already have.

If you sound like the person above who needs more than a VR gaming headset, then you can rest assured that the Quest Pro has really impressed us thus far in hardware and software. Otherwise, we think that either the Quest 2 or upcoming PS5 VR will be the better fit for most people, simply due to their lower prices and more specialized skill sets.

