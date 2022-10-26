Here's how to seriously improve the Quest Pro's meager battery life

What you need to know

One Reddit user found that the BoboVR B2 Dock Battery Pack works perfectly on the Meta Quest Pro.

This battery pack is magnetic and modular and can be easily swapped out while playing to add hours of battery life to the Quest Pro.

The Quest Pro only has 2-3 hours of battery life on a single charge without any external battery packs.

One of the single largest problems surrounding the Quest Pro was fixed in short order thanks to one Reddit user (opens in new tab) who just so happened to have a product that perfectly fits Meta's latest VR headset.

The BoboVR B2 Dock Battery Pack, originally designed to fit the Quest 2, looks to fit perfectly on the back of the Meta Quest Pro (opens in new tab)'s more ergonomic, non-removable head strap. This pack is different from our favorite Quest 2 head strap (opens in new tab), the BoboVR M2 Pro, because it's just the magnetic charging dock and battery pack that straps to the back of the Quest Pro's head strap with Velcro straps.

Thankfully, the charging requirements for the Quest Pro don't seem to have changed much when compared to the Quest 2, and these battery packs are able to keep the Quest Pro charged while playing full VR content. That's enough to give the Quest Pro several additional hours of battery life, depending on how many BoboVR battery packs you might have on hand.

We love BoboVR's design for its battery packs because they're all magnetic and can be easily swapped out and charged, even while playing. They emit an audible beep when clicked magnetically into the dock — both on the headset and while being charged — so you can be sure the connection was made successfully.

As of this writing, it looks like Amazon is out of stock of these great docks so we're hoping the company can get a few more in stock for Quest Pro users who need to extend their battery life. It's just a shame Meta didn't think to add something similar to the Quest Pro by default, which we lamented about in our review.