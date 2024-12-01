Don't buy Soundcore earbuds for your Meta Quest 3. Get these instead at a better than Black Friday price

The Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S have a million different accessories to choose from, but some are better than others. While Soundcore is a trusted brand, its VR P10 earbuds are old news and only work properly with the Quest 2. Instead, you should get PrismXR Vega T1 headphones which just hit a historic low price of $49.99 on the day before Cyber Monday! The previous best price was $55.99 on Black Friday.

Aside from delivering ultra-low latency audio via the included USB-C dongle, PrismXR Vega T1 earbuds provide the full 27W passthrough capabilities it takes to keep the Quest 3 charged while playing. Soundcore VR P10 earbuds only offer 18W passthrough charging, which is not enough to charge the Quest 3, only to slow down the battery drain.

PrismXR Vega T1 earbuds: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon These earbuds are made specifically for the Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S, offering ultra-low latency audio and the ability to charge your headset at full wattage while playing. Other brands don't offer fast enough charging for more powerful modern VR headsets.

✅Recommended if: You are looking to keep VR play session audio in your ears only. The Quest's built-in speakers are great but sometimes it's better to not have the entire room hear the games you're playing, especially when they involve foul-mouthed gamers online. As a bonus, the USB-C dongle can be plugged into a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck for quicker wireless audio pairing than Bluetooth offers.

❌Skip this deal if: You find earbuds uncomfortable. PrismXR Vega T1 earbuds are super comfortable for me, but not everyone likes the feel of something in their ears.

PrismXR makes a ton of fantastic Meta Quest accessories including the Vega T1 earbuds. Aside from providing passthrough charging, Vega T1 earbuds offer ground-breaking 25ms latency for wireless audio. Comparatively, Bluetooth earbuds introduce between 50-100ms of latency which can be very uncomfortable in VR.

These earbuds come with a handy carrying case that keeps them charged — as you probably expect from a modern pair of wireless earbuds — so you don't have to worry about them being dead the next time you go to play.

Plus, with a great set of microphones on each bud, your friends will hear you better than ever before while gaming.