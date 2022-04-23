Assassin's Creed Nexus for Oculus Quest 2 is the series' first VR adventure

What you need to know

Assassin's Creed VR for the Quest 2 will reportedly be called Assassin's Creed Nexus.

Players will reprise the role of several different well-known assassins from the series' past.

The game comprises of 16 full missions with all the gameplay and stealth mechanics you would expect from the series.

It's been some time since we've heard anything about Assassin's Creed VR, but the first leaks are sounding exactly like what people have hoped. The game is said to be called Assassin's Creed Nexus and will allow players to literally fill the shoes of famous assassins from the series' past including Ezio Auditore, Kassandra, Connor, Haytham, and more, according to the leak.

Tom Henderson from Exputer says to have both seen the game himself and been given descriptions of what it's like to put on a VR headset and play the role of everyone's favorite assassins in Ubisoft's long-running franchise. Ubisoft posted job openings for Assassin's Creed VR back in January and, given its absence from the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase earlier this week, it's likely the title won't be released until sometime in 2023 for the Oculus Quest 2 and likely other VR headsets.

As this is an Assassin's Creed game, the gameplay will consist of running around as stealthily as possible, climbing to your heart's content, and coming up with unique ways to complete each mission. Players will be able to extend their assassin's hidden blades by holding a button and flicking their wrist. Proper stealth kills will result in instant elimination, while botched attempts will require players to enter more complex combat scenarios including sword fights.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

During the 16 missions, Henderson says the game contains, players are said to be able to explore the world and search for treasures, locked doors, and other hidden areas to find loot and other rewards. You'll even be able to pick locks, which should lend well to VR's interaction strengths. This is all, of course, in addition to the main objectives which will most assuredly be filled with clever assassinations, interesting characters, and intriguing plot points across multiple historical settings.

Players will move around either via controller joysticks or standard teleportation, whichever is most comfortable for the player. Since stealth is a big part of the franchise, the developers have ensured that teleportation makes sense from a stealth paradigm. Teleport too close to an enemy and they'll certainly hear you. Thankfully, if you do make a mistake, you'll be able to run and hide, or even do a leap of faith off buildings into those infamous hay carts. All in all, it sounds like a shoe-in for one of the best Quest 2 games ever.