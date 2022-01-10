We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Get a job!

Ubisoft hiring for Splinter Cell VR, Assassin's Creed VR, and another unannounced major title

The French developer's Düsseldorf-based studio, Ubisoft Blue Byte is working on multiple new VR projects.
Charlie Wacholz

Assassins Creed Valhalla Eivor And RaidersSource: Ubisoft

What you need to know

  • According to the job listing, Ubisoft's working on VR entries for many of its biggest franchises.
  • Ubisoft initially announced that Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell were headed to the Oculus ecosystem in late 2020.
  • Ubisoft was one of the first major publishers to release VR games.

Over a year ago, Ubisoft announced that it was working on two VR games for Meta's Oculus Quest devices. Now a job listing has revealed that the publisher is working on at least one more unannounced project.

Last weekend, YouTuber and tech industry analyst Brad Lynch spotted a job listing on Ubisoft's hiring website that specifically referenced Ubisoft's previously announced VR titles as well as one new one.

The listing, which advertises a role as an associate producer in Düsseldorf, Germany, says that Ubisoft is, "creating a brand-new team to work on an unannounced VR project." The listing specifies that the role will involve working on an existing Ubisoft IP and that it will involve working with other Ubisoft studios.

The listing doesn't specify which IP is being worked on or which studios are involved, but if Ubisoft's other VR projects are any indication, the Düsseldorf-based Blue Byte will likely be working in collaboration with Ubisoft Mumbai, Red Storm Entertainment, and Ubisoft Reflections.

The listing also mentions cutting-edge VR technology, meaning that it's possible this project could be separate from Ubsioft's efforts to push Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell on Oculus devices. Given that Sony's PlayStation VR2 is on the horizon and Ubisoft's history of supporting new devices with launch titles, it's possible that this project could be meant to serve as a launch title for Sony's upcoming VR headset. It could also launch with the Meta Quest Pro, the next iteration of the Oculus Quest.

The best VR headset

Oculus Quest 2 Reco

Oculus (Meta) Quest 2

The best of both worlds

The Quest 2 is the must-buy VR headset. It's easy to use and set up and has an incredible library of games.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Play PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2 without the $80 official cable
Save money for Quest 2 games

Play PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2 without the $80 official cable

The Oculus Link cable is undoubtedly the best way to play SteamVR and Oculus Rift games on the Oculus Quest 2, but it costs nearly 80 bucks. Alternative cables cost far less while hitting the same benchmarks, but some you'll find on Amazon can't be trusted. Here are the ones you should try first.