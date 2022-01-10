Over a year ago, Ubisoft announced that it was working on two VR games for Meta's Oculus Quest devices. Now a job listing has revealed that the publisher is working on at least one more unannounced project.

Last weekend, YouTuber and tech industry analyst Brad Lynch spotted a job listing on Ubisoft's hiring website that specifically referenced Ubisoft's previously announced VR titles as well as one new one.

Ubisoft has open positions for Assasins Creed VR, Splinter Cell VR, and then there is also a new “Unannounced AAA VR Project"



Content is coming pic.twitter.com/0vHvqINecv — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) January 9, 2022

The listing, which advertises a role as an associate producer in Düsseldorf, Germany, says that Ubisoft is, "creating a brand-new team to work on an unannounced VR project." The listing specifies that the role will involve working on an existing Ubisoft IP and that it will involve working with other Ubisoft studios.

The listing doesn't specify which IP is being worked on or which studios are involved, but if Ubisoft's other VR projects are any indication, the Düsseldorf-based Blue Byte will likely be working in collaboration with Ubisoft Mumbai, Red Storm Entertainment, and Ubisoft Reflections.

The listing also mentions cutting-edge VR technology, meaning that it's possible this project could be separate from Ubsioft's efforts to push Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell on Oculus devices. Given that Sony's PlayStation VR2 is on the horizon and Ubisoft's history of supporting new devices with launch titles, it's possible that this project could be meant to serve as a launch title for Sony's upcoming VR headset. It could also launch with the Meta Quest Pro, the next iteration of the Oculus Quest.