What you need to know
- According to the job listing, Ubisoft's working on VR entries for many of its biggest franchises.
- Ubisoft initially announced that Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell were headed to the Oculus ecosystem in late 2020.
- Ubisoft was one of the first major publishers to release VR games.
Over a year ago, Ubisoft announced that it was working on two VR games for Meta's Oculus Quest devices. Now a job listing has revealed that the publisher is working on at least one more unannounced project.
Last weekend, YouTuber and tech industry analyst Brad Lynch spotted a job listing on Ubisoft's hiring website that specifically referenced Ubisoft's previously announced VR titles as well as one new one.
The listing, which advertises a role as an associate producer in Düsseldorf, Germany, says that Ubisoft is, "creating a brand-new team to work on an unannounced VR project." The listing specifies that the role will involve working on an existing Ubisoft IP and that it will involve working with other Ubisoft studios.
The listing doesn't specify which IP is being worked on or which studios are involved, but if Ubisoft's other VR projects are any indication, the Düsseldorf-based Blue Byte will likely be working in collaboration with Ubisoft Mumbai, Red Storm Entertainment, and Ubisoft Reflections.
The listing also mentions cutting-edge VR technology, meaning that it's possible this project could be separate from Ubsioft's efforts to push Assassin's Creed and Splinter Cell on Oculus devices. Given that Sony's PlayStation VR2 is on the horizon and Ubisoft's history of supporting new devices with launch titles, it's possible that this project could be meant to serve as a launch title for Sony's upcoming VR headset. It could also launch with the Meta Quest Pro, the next iteration of the Oculus Quest.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Honor's new Magic V is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered foldable
Honor is the latest smartphone maker to join the foldable club. Its new Magic V is a Galaxy Z Fold 3 rival with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and three 50MP cameras.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review: Better phone, worse price
The $700 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is every bit as good as the Galaxy S21, just in a larger, less expensive package. But can it compete with the $600 Pixel 6?
CES’s snazzy product launches couldn’t mask the problems behind the scenes
Tech showcases are persisting amidst the pandemic, but it's not clear if the system as is will keep working, or if it's time for a change.
Play PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2 without the $80 official cable
The Oculus Link cable is undoubtedly the best way to play SteamVR and Oculus Rift games on the Oculus Quest 2, but it costs nearly 80 bucks. Alternative cables cost far less while hitting the same benchmarks, but some you'll find on Amazon can't be trusted. Here are the ones you should try first.