Among Us VR beta sign-ups now available with imposter VR jokes

What you need to know

Among Us VR sign-ups for the closed beta are now available.

Signing up requires an email address, and Antidote.gg account, and answering a few questions.

Among Us VR is launching for Oculus Quest 2 and Steam VR in Holiday 2022, and a PlayStation VR2 version whenever the headset is released.

Beta sign-ups for the upcoming virtual reality version of the popular social deduction multiplayer game Among Us are now live, the game's developer Schell Games announced on Twitter this week.

Anyone interested in trying Among Us VR early can sign up through the official link from the announcement. It will be a closed beta, so there are limited spots and not everyone will be able to get in.

All that is required to sign up is an email address, check off all the VR headsets you own, one choice between the Steam, Quest, and PlayStation stores, and an Antidote.gg account to receive the early build "in a few days" and for feedback.

do you own a VR headset?do you have an internet connection?do you want to try Among Us VR early?sign up for Beta Test tasks here and help out the beans!https://t.co/oq5zynIVTA pic.twitter.com/EFbitLFKVOAugust 3, 2022 See more

The survey also comes with a few jokes under the section of choosing owned VR headsets. The usual suspects are there with Oculus Quest 2 , PlayStation VR, and SteamVR headsets, but there a quite a few fake ones mixed in. A few of the obvious fakes include the "PlayStation Portal S," "Xbox Moda," and the Famicom 3D. While the last one was an actual product, it is a 3D glasses accessory for the Nintendo Entertainment System that was only sold in Japan.

Among Us VR was initially announced last year, and is currently scheduled to launch for Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR headsets sometime this holiday. A PlayStation VR2 version was also announced, but developer Schell Games did not give a release window and said it will be coming "when the headset is released."

The title is a VR adaptation of the PC, console, and one of the best Android games complete with doing tasks, casual murder, and roundtable discussions accusing those of said murder. The VR version will launch with the Skeld II map, proximity voice chat, Quickchat, achievements, and more.