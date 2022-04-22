Among Us VR coming to PS VR2 'when the headset is released'

What you need to know

Among Us VR received a new gameplay trailer earlier this week and will be launching for Quest 2, Oculus Rift S, and SteamVR in Holiday 2022.

Developer Schell Games said on Twitter that the game will also be coming to PlayStation VR2 "when the headset is released."

The PS VR2 has no confirmed release date, but a recent report indicates it has been delayed into 2023.

Among Us VR was shown off in better detail in a new gameplay trailer during the Meta Gaming Showcase earlier this week, and received a release window of Holiday 2022 for Quest and SteamVR headsets. It will also be coming to PlayStation VR 2, depending on when Sony's VR headset will actually launch.

Schell Games, one of the developers for Among Us VR, wrote on Twitter during the event that the game "will be available on PlayStation VR2 when the headset is released." The game has also been confirmed for the original PlayStation VR, though no release date has been revealed for that version.

🚨 A new @AmongUsVR teaser trailer was shown during the Meta Gaming Showcase. 🚨The game will be available on Meta Quest and SteamVR at launch this 2022 holiday season. It will be available on PlayStation®VR2 when the headset is released. Wishlist the game now! pic.twitter.com/kG902Z9T4CApril 20, 2022 See more

The PS VR2 was officially announced at CES earlier this year for the PlayStation 5, but a release date was not given. Early speculation pegged the launch for around the holidays, but more recent reports suggest the PS VR2 has been delayed into 2023.

Eye tracking technology company Tobii announced a month after the reveal it was in negotiations with Sony to provide its tech for the PS VR2, leaving those to wonder if the headset could be manufactured in time for a late 2022 release. Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, noted earlier this month that VR display shipments were to increase in 2022 "despite delays to 2023 at Apple and Sony," which could indicate the PS VR2 for Sony.

While PlayStation 5 owners may have to wait to virtually accuse their friends of murder, the game will be coming to Quest 2 and other headsets later this year. Among Us VR was not the only game detailed at the Meta Gaming Showcase, and can find the full roundup of every new game announced during the event here.