Among Us VR gameplay trailer shows first-person tasking and arguing

What you need to know

Among Us VR received a new gameplay trailer and more information today at the UploadVR’s Summer Showcase.

The game will launch with one map, two types of chat, different movement options, achievements, and more.

It is sill scheduled with a Holiday 2022 launch window for Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Rift S, SteamVR, and a potential PlayStation VR2 version.

A new gameplay trailer for Among US VR debuted at the UploadVR Summer Showcase event today and showed more of how the multiplayer social deduction game has translated from 2D to virtual reality.

The VR title for Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR has been developed specifically for VR headsets and still has some of the same features as the original and still one of the best Android games. Players are still wandering to do tasks, jumping into vents, and having emergency meetings to discuss who is the imposter.

Among Us VR will include just the Skeld II map at launch alongside a selection of hats for customization, proximity voice chat, Quickchat, localization in eight languages, and achievements. It will also contain one and two-handed locomotion modes with "nausea-mitigating comfort options" to help ease moving around in VR.

Announced late last year, the game is being developed by I Expect You To Die studio Schell Games in conjunction with the original Among Us developer Innersloth and video games consulting agency Robot Teddy.

"We’ve enjoyed working with Schell Games to recreate Among Us for virtual reality platforms," said Innersloth community director Victoria Tran in a statement. “Whether it’s the ability for Crewmates to high-five each other in-game to interacting with tasks around the Skeld, Among Us VR builds upon the features in the original game in all the right ways."

No release date has been announced for Among Us VR, but is scheduled to launch sometime in Holiday 2022 for Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Rift S, and SteamVR. A PlayStation VR2 version has also been confirmed, but will launch "when the headset is released," according to Schell Games.