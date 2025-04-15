This RARE, all-time-low Meta Quest 3S deal is also your last chance at free Batman
Snag the Quest 3S for $30 off the 128GB or 256GB model, plus free Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Quest+ games.
Meta doesn't like to discount its Quest headsets. It used to give out gift cards on Black Friday while keeping the Quest 2 and 3 at full price, and the Quest 3 512GB hasn't fallen below $499 since its 2023 launch. That context should make it clear how rare this $30 discount on the Meta Quest 3S 128GB ($269) is!
Meta did discount the Quest 3S 256GB in January, but that still cost $350. At $269, the Quest 3S is nearly half the price of the Quest 3 with the same games and performance, though with downgraded resolution and FoV.
The Meta Quest 3S is one of the best VR headsets available, and I wouldn't hold out for a better price because Meta is running out the clock on its free Batman: Arkham Shadow credit for new Quest 3S owners. After April 30, you'll have to pay the full $50 for this fantastic AAA title that lives up to the hype as one of the best Meta Quest games ever.
The Meta Quest 3S is an all-in-one VR headset that lets you fully immerse yourself without distracting wires. You'll appreciate how you can switch from VR to full-color mixed reality of your living room with the tap of a button, plus access to newer VR games with the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip.
Plus, you get a free $50 game (Batman: Arkham Shadow), a deal that goes away after April 30, and three months of Meta Quest+ for dozens of great games.
Also at: Best Buy - $269 | Walmart - $269
The Quest 3S also comes with three months of Meta Quest+. Like Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus, you get access to a library of 30+ games, plus two new games per month that you use it; it includes masterpiece Quest titles like Asgard's Wrath 2, Walkabout Mini Golf, and Red Matter, enough content to easily fill three months of playing.
Whether you keep paying for Quest+ after three months or not, you're still getting one permanent $50 game and demos with dozens of games that mostly cost about $15–30 each, saving you a good chunk of money in the long run!
If you buy the Quest 3S from Meta directly, you can save $30 on the headset and another $20 on the official Carrying Case.
Of course, I can also point you to a "free" Meta Quest 3S deal from Verizon, if $269 sounds like too much.
Upgrade your home internet to Verizon 5G Home Plus, and the carrier will give you a free Meta Quest 3S 128GB (or 43-inch Samsung TV) to go with your plan if you use it for at least six months. Depending on how much you spend on internet now — and whether you prefer 5G or cable — getting the free Quest 3S could be the cherry on top of better service.
Sign up for the 5G Home Plus plan and get a FREE Meta Quest 3S or Samsung TV at Verizon
Ready for a new internet provider? Join Verizon Home Internet with the 5G Home Plus plan anytime before April 30 to lock in your chance to get a free Meta Quest 3S 128GB headset! The Home Plus plan comes with Verizon's "fastest speeds" and Ultra HD 4K video streaming.
If you've never tried a VR headset before, the Meta Quest 3S is a fantastic and affordable starting point to immerse yourself and your loved ones in virtual worlds, to see if you really like it before you upgrade to a costlier headset.
Meta says this deal will last until April 26, but that may not apply to every retailer, so snag one now if you're interested!
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Michael is Android Central's resident expert on wearables and fitness. Before joining Android Central, he freelanced for years at Techradar, Wareable, Windows Central, and Digital Trends. Channeling his love of running, he established himself as an expert on fitness watches, testing and reviewing models from Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung, Apple, COROS, Polar, Amazfit, Suunto, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.