Apex Legends Mobile new season brings Crypto starting tomorrow

What you need to know

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 starts tomorrow, Aug. 23.

The Hyperbeat season brings Crypto to mobile with PC and consoles abilities intact with one slight change.

Introduces new Town Takeover, Gun Game mode, battle pass, ranked split, and more.

Apex Legends Mobile studio Respawn Entertainment announced the game's third season, Hyperbeat, will be launching on Tuesday, Aug. 23 with a new playable character and more.

Crypto, the hacker accompanied by a drone that first appeared in the PC and console versions of Apex Legends, will now be playable with the new season. The character retains the same abilities on mobile as other platforms, but his drone is now designed to follow Crypto and "automatically track nearby enemies for periods of time," according to the official patch notes.

Rhapsody, the mobile-only Legend introduced last season, will be getting her own Town Takeover in Kings Canyon. The Airbase location will now be Pythas Theater, a concert stage with music and pyro. Accompanying the change are new VIP supply crates, which contain VIP passes to collect and "gain access to crates containing powerful gear."

The Store Vault receives new cosmetics with Rhapsody’s Underground and a new change to Eternal drop rates. Players who continually pull from the Store Vault will increase the odds of getting an Eternal cosmetic item, up to a certain cap, which then resets when getting that an Eternal item.

The Hyperbeat season also brings the limited-time event Gun game, a new battle pass with new Lifeline, Pathfinder, and Mirage skins, and a ranked split. Ranked players will have their ranks reset, similar to last season, but now contains additional rewards in the higher ranks.

Apex Legends Mobile is free-to-play on Android and iOS devices, and has become one of the best Android games on the platform.