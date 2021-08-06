What you need to know
- The latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak reveals nearly all the key specs of the upcoming foldable.
- It will feature a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.2-inch cover screen.
- The foldable flagship will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset.
Last week, Samsung finally confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 will arrive with S Pen support. More details about the foldable have now surfaced online, courtesy of German tech publication WinFuture.
As per the new leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sport a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED inner screen with 2,208 x 1,768 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone's 6.2-inch cover screen will come with the same 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus layer on top.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 under the hood, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. On the back of the phone will be a triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens.
Just like the best Samsung phones, the main camera on the Z Fold 3 will be capable of recording videos at up to 8K UHD resolution. For selfies, the foldable's inner screen will feature a 4MP under-display camera with large 2.0 μm pixels. The cover screen, on the other hand, will have a 10MP camera housed inside a centered hole-punch cutout.
Keeping the lights on will be a 4,400mAh battery, marginally smaller than the 4,500mAh cell inside its predecessor. Some of the other specs that have been confirmed by the new latest leak include IPX8 water resistance, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, wireless charging, and S Pen support.
At launch, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will apparently be available in three colors: Phantom Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver. On the software side of things, the phone is said to run Android 11-based One UI 3.1. It will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Buds 2 at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.
