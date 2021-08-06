What you need to know The latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak reveals nearly all the key specs of the upcoming foldable.

It will feature a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.2-inch cover screen.

The foldable flagship will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Last week, Samsung finally confirmed that its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 will arrive with S Pen support. More details about the foldable have now surfaced online, courtesy of German tech publication WinFuture. As per the new leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sport a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED inner screen with 2,208 x 1,768 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone's 6.2-inch cover screen will come with the same 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus layer on top.