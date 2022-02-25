What you need to know
- Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra phones are now receiving the March 1, 2022 security update.
- The update carries a build number ending in AVBH and means Samsung is the first company to roll out the security patch.
- While unconfirmed, this patch could address the display issues that International Galaxy S22 Ultra models have been having.
If you're the proud owner of a brand new Samsung Galaxy S22, your pride is about to swell just a bit more. Samsung has already begun rolling out the March 2022 Android security update to its latest line of phones, making them the first phones in the world to get the March update.
It's entirely possible that this patch was pushed out early to address the display glitch bug that's causing problems for some early Galaxy S22 Ultra adopters who are using the International version with Samsung's Exynos processor inside.
Beyond that, Samsung hasn't published a detailed changelog for the March update just yet, but it likely only carries a few bug fixes and the usual vulnerability patches that security updates bring.
If it sounds a little crazy to be getting the March update at the end of February, don't worry, this is usually how Samsung operates. Many of the best Android phones get monthly security updates, but Samsung tends to be one of the first — if not the very first — to roll out these timely updates. Our AT&T Galaxy S22 Ultra review unit already got the update, which bears a build number ending in AVBH.
This update should be available shortly for all Galaxy S22 models, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you have a Galaxy S22 and haven't been notified of an update just yet, open up your system settings, scroll down to the software update section, then select check for updates.
If you want to see if you've already been updated, go back to the main system settings menu, scroll down to about phone, select software information, then scroll to the bottom and check the date on the Android security patch level section. It should read March 1, 2022 if you've received the update.
