If you're the proud owner of a brand new Samsung Galaxy S22, your pride is about to swell just a bit more. Samsung has already begun rolling out the March 2022 Android security update to its latest line of phones, making them the first phones in the world to get the March update.

It's entirely possible that this patch was pushed out early to address the display glitch bug that's causing problems for some early Galaxy S22 Ultra adopters who are using the International version with Samsung's Exynos processor inside.

Beyond that, Samsung hasn't published a detailed changelog for the March update just yet, but it likely only carries a few bug fixes and the usual vulnerability patches that security updates bring.