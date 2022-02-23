What you need to know
- Early Galaxy S22 Ultra owners have reported distracting pixel patterns flashing intermittently on their phones.
- It appears to be specific to Exynos 2200 models thus far.
- You can fix it temporarily by switching off QHD+ resolution or changing your screen mode.
- Samsung has acknowledged the issue and promises to patch the issue "soon" with software updates.
Samsung has admitted that a "limited number" of Galaxy S22 Ultra units have experienced a consistent display glitch in the lead-up to its international launch on February 25. And while the company promises to fix the issue, Reddit users have noted that the problem may be specific to the Exynos 2200 hardware.
That linked Reddit thread shows several videos of Galaxy S22 Ultra phones with purple pixellated bars flashing across the display, mostly while watching videos but in one case appearing over the animated lock screen.
On Tuesday, a Samsung moderator addressed the issue, with his response screenshotted on Reddit and spotted by 9to5Google:
"We are aware of a limited number of Galaxy S22 Ultra devices experiencing a pixelated line on the display when customer plays YouTube or unlocks the device with fingerprints," moderator AntS said. "We have already worked to develop a patch on Galaxy S22 Ultra and will release software updates to address the issue soon. We recommend that until then, please change the screen mode to Vivid or resolution to FHD+ of your device."
Evidently, using the phone with QHD+ resolution and Natural screen mode causes some kind of hardware glitch. Given no one has yet spotted the issue on the Ultra running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it's a fair reminder that you'll get a different experience with the Galaxy S22 depending on where you live.
Samsung typically reserves the Snapdragon version for North America and Korea, but also used the 8 Gen 1 in India, UAE, Australia, China, Japan, and South Africa. All other nations will receive the Exynos 2200 model unless you import.
Whether Samsung's software patch is available by the time it ships to homes could seriously impact what buyers think of their new phones.
Without this ugly glitch marring it, the Galaxy S22 Ultra display is actually one of its strong points. It hits QHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and boosts to up to 1,750 nits in direct sunlight. And thanks to its LTPO display tech, it'll dip as low as 1Hz to save battery life if you don't need a fast refresh. Plus, of course, it supports the S Pen, though using it can be a mixed bag.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
