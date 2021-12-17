What you need to know
- A fresh new leak has revealed nearly all the key specs of Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE.
- The phone is tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, and a triple-camera setup featuring a 12MP main sensor.
- Samsung is expected to finally unveil the phone at its pre-CES 2022 event on January 4.
Samsung announced earlier this week that it will be holding its CES 2022 pre-show keynote on January 4. Although the company hasn't confirmed anything yet, it is being speculated that the Galaxy S21 FE could finally break cover at the event. Ahead of the "Together for Tomorrow" show, WinFuture has published a new report with multiple renders and the full specs sheet of the upcoming value flagship.
Per the report, Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch flat Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with FHD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Just like the rest of the Galaxy S21 series, the S21 FE is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. The 5nm chipset will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
As can be seen in the renders below, the Galaxy S21 FE will have a triple-lens camera system on the back. The main sensor is said to be a 12MP unit with dual-phase detection autofocus, optical image stabilization, and an f/1.8 aperture.
While alleged marketing slides that leaked online last month had suggested the phone won't include a telephoto camera, WinFuture claims the S21 FE will have an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. The phone will apparently also include a 12MP ultra-wide lens.
Some of the other key specs that have been "confirmed" by the new leak include a 4,500mAh battery with Wireless PowerShare, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a 32MP selfie camera, Wi-Fi 6 support, and the same under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as the best Samsung phones.
