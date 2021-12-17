Samsung announced earlier this week that it will be holding its CES 2022 pre-show keynote on January 4. Although the company hasn't confirmed anything yet, it is being speculated that the Galaxy S21 FE could finally break cover at the event. Ahead of the "Together for Tomorrow" show, WinFuture has published a new report with multiple renders and the full specs sheet of the upcoming value flagship.

Per the report, Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch flat Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with FHD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Just like the rest of the Galaxy S21 series, the S21 FE is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. The 5nm chipset will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As can be seen in the renders below, the Galaxy S21 FE will have a triple-lens camera system on the back. The main sensor is said to be a 12MP unit with dual-phase detection autofocus, optical image stabilization, and an f/1.8 aperture.