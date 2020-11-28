Samsung's Galaxy S20+ is one of the very best Android phones you can buy in 2020 — and it just got an all-new low price thanks to Cyber Monday. With a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865, and excellent cameras, the S20+ has it all. Buy the phone now to take $358 off its retail price!

The Galaxy S20+ normally features a retail price of $1,200, but for a limited time, you can buy it for $842. That comes out to a total discount of over $350, meaning it's a deal you absolutely cannot refuse if you're in the market for a new phone.

We've seen countless Android phones released throughout 2020, with a lot of them coming from Samsung. One of the company's best releases this year was the Galaxy S20+, and it just hit its lowest price ever thanks to a new Cyber Monday discount.

Buying a new Android phone can be a challenging task, simply because there's so much to choose from. Making the decision to buy the Galaxy S20+ over anything else is quite simple, because no matter what feature you want, chances are the S20+ has it.

If you want an incredible display, the S20+ has you covered. It touts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Quad HD+ resolution and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. In other words, all of your games and apps will look as good as you could hope for.

The S20+ is also one of the fastest phones around. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 12GB of RAM, meaning there's ample horsepower for virtually any task you throw at it. There are four rear cameras for taking amazing photos, battery life is excellent, and you can expand the 128GB of storage with a microSD card if you need to.

Cyber Monday has given us tons of smartphone deals, so while the Galaxy S20+ is far from your only option right now, it's definitely one of the most compelling. $842 is still a lot of money, but considering everything you get with the Galaxy S20+, there isn't another flagship phone we're more eager to recommend this Cyber Monday.