The best Android phone for you isn't always necessarily the newest or most expensive one. While I'm quick to recommend some of the more affordable new options like the Pixel 4a, there's also a strong argument for buying last year's flagship at a significantly reduced price. The Galaxy S20+ is a perfect example. Though Samsung discontinued it just after launching the new Galaxy S21 series, the S20+ is still a terrific buy in early 2020, thanks in large part to Samsung's newly expanded commitment to providing four years of software updates to its phones. Of course, you'll have a hard time finding a discontinued phone in stores, but if you're okay with getting a renewed or refurbished device, you can pick up an S20+ for nearly half its launch price at Amazon.

Still worth every penny Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Renewed) One of last year's best phones, made even better thanks to huge discounts. The Galaxy S20+ was our favorite of Samsung's three top-end offerings from last year, offering a huge screen in a relatively small body with great cameras and smooth performance. The experience has gotten even better in the last year, thanks to constant software updates, and the S20+ is easy to find at great prices either refurbished or used. $664 at Amazon