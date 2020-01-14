What you need to know Further details of the Galaxy S20 series have been revealed, thanks to a hands-on leak.

The phones feature a 3,200 x 1,440 screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The fingerprint scanner is still using ultrasonic tech, and there's no headphone hack, just like the Galaxy Note 10.

Thanks to a hands-on of the Galaxy S20+ by XDA Developers, we now know almost all of the phone's major specs. The leaks confirm the previous buzz about Samsung's upcoming flagship series and indicate all three models will feature a taller screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. In the case of the S20+, that comes to a 3,200 x 1,440 resolution.

Source: XDA Developers

The phones were also confirmed to have one of the highest refresh rates in the mobile space at 120Hz. However, as per a report just earlier today, users may have to choose between a smoother display or a higher resolution, as the 120Hz option is only available at Full HD+. The phone will automatically switch back to 60Hz at higher resolutions. Underneath that display is an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, much like the previous generation, and contrary to some reports that Samsung may drop the ultrasonic tech in favor of an optical sensor. However, the report could not establish if the company is using the same sensor as last time or if it's upgraded the phone to include Qualcomm's latest tech, which offers a 17x larger scanning area and the ability to scan two fingers at the same time.