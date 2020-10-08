If there's one phone that's worth talking about right now, it's the Galaxy S20 FE. Samsung's new value flagship came out of nowhere, and within no time at all, became one of the best deals of the entire year.
For those that need a quick refresher, the S20 FE offers the core S20 experience at an incredible price. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 processor, strong battery life, great cameras, etc. The retail price of $700 is incredibly appealing, and because this is Samsung we're talking about, we've already seen the phone discounted to just $600.
A lot of our AC forum members have shared their thoughts on the S20 FE, with some of them including the following:
Now, we want to know what you think — Is the Galaxy S20 FE the best Android phone of 2020?
So much value
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
The new Samsung phone to watch
In the market for a flagship Android phone but don't want to go broke? It's hard to do better than the Galaxy S20 FE. Featuring specs like a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 865, you're getting so much of the regular S20 experience but for hundreds of dollars less.
