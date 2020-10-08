Galaxy S20 FE in-handSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

If there's one phone that's worth talking about right now, it's the Galaxy S20 FE. Samsung's new value flagship came out of nowhere, and within no time at all, became one of the best deals of the entire year.

For those that need a quick refresher, the S20 FE offers the core S20 experience at an incredible price. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 processor, strong battery life, great cameras, etc. The retail price of $700 is incredibly appealing, and because this is Samsung we're talking about, we've already seen the phone discounted to just $600.

4K TVs, Amazon Echos, Beats headphones & more are already at Prime Day pricing

A lot of our AC forum members have shared their thoughts on the S20 FE, with some of them including the following:

bhatech

This is a killer price and probably going to eat OnePlus, Pixel and LG Velvet lunch. Samsung is going to push this heavily through all it's retail partners.

Reply
californiajay

Got mine yesterday on a deal that I just couldn't refuse. Tmobile had a deal where if you add a line you get one of these for free. So I added a line to my account (had been thinking of doing that anyway) and now I have a $700 5G phone for free. Here are some thoughts after using it for a day; I do like it, having come from a Pixel 3a and many phones prior to that. It's a phone with great...

Reply
bkdodger2

Good choices folks..definitely give it a look see ...I'm loving this phone right now ..plenty good things with it ..

Reply
johnnysd

Got mine yesterday. Upgrade from a Pixel 2 XL. Wish I had come here first it would have been nice to get an additional $70 in accessories but $549 for the Verizon version is a deal. Did not really want to move away from the Pixel but their hardware strategy seems like a complete mess. Spec wise no comparison between Google 5 and S20 FE. I really like it. The screen is extremely nice, you really...

Reply

Now, we want to know what you think — Is the Galaxy S20 FE the best Android phone of 2020?

Join the conversation in the forums!

So much value

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The new Samsung phone to watch

In the market for a flagship Android phone but don't want to go broke? It's hard to do better than the Galaxy S20 FE. Featuring specs like a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 865, you're getting so much of the regular S20 experience but for hundreds of dollars less.

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.