Having already made its way to European shores, Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite will soon cross the Atlantic and land in the U.S. The phone is slated to go on sale starting tomorrow for $650 (via 9to5Google).

You may only get the Snapdragon 855 powering Samsung's last generation flagships for that price, but make no mistake, this phone is no slouch. Not only does it feature a respectable combination of a 4,500 mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage, but it also boasts almost all of the same software features as the Galaxy S20, for $350 less. Add to that 6.7 inches of Samsung's trademark AMOLED goodness, and you've got quite the competitive package on your hands.

It'll go on sale at Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy's websites starting tomorrow. The color options are limited to only Prism Black, unfortunately, though Samsung is at least running a very appealing $250 trade-in deal for the phone. Amazon, meanwhile, will give you Galaxy Buds for free with a purchase, and Best Buy has a $200 "qualified activation" offer.