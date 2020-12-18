What you need to know
- T-Mobile's Galaxy Note 20 phones are now receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update.
- The update includes the December 2020 security patch.
- T-Mobile's Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra started receiving the update last week.
It's a great day to be a Samsung fan. On the same day that Samsung began its One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S20 FE in Russia, many Galaxy Note 20 users on T-Mobile's network have also started seeing the update on their devices.
If you're using either the Galaxy Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra on T-Mobile's network, you can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.
T-Mobile's official updates page, curiously, has yet to be updated with details of the Android 11 rollout, though that's not entirely surprising. Its support pages were also behind the curve when T-Mobile began its One UI 3.0 rollout for the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra last week.
The S20 series' updates, unfortunately, had to be paused due to some unforeseen issues; here's hoping the Note 20 series doesn't meet the same fate!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
