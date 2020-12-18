Here they are! Shop all of Amazon's Holiday Deals starting now

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Check your notifications!

Galaxy Note 20 phones on T-Mobile's network are now receiving the One UI 3.0 (Android 11) update

'Tis the season of updates!
Muhammad Jarir Kanji

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Silicone CaseSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

What you need to know

  • T-Mobile's Galaxy Note 20 phones are now receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update.
  • The update includes the December 2020 security patch.
  • T-Mobile's Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra started receiving the update last week.

It's a great day to be a Samsung fan. On the same day that Samsung began its One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S20 FE in Russia, many Galaxy Note 20 users on T-Mobile's network have also started seeing the update on their devices.

If you're using either the Galaxy Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra on T-Mobile's network, you can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

T-Mobile's official updates page, curiously, has yet to be updated with details of the Android 11 rollout, though that's not entirely surprising. Its support pages were also behind the curve when T-Mobile began its One UI 3.0 rollout for the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra last week.

The S20 series' updates, unfortunately, had to be paused due to some unforeseen issues; here's hoping the Note 20 series doesn't meet the same fate!

Get More Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.