It's a great day to be a Samsung fan. On the same day that Samsung began its One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S20 FE in Russia, many Galaxy Note 20 users on T-Mobile's network have also started seeing the update on their devices.

Android 11 One ui 3.0 out now for Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 ultra on T-Mobile ! #android11 #oneui pic.twitter.com/ZnD6xMPr2m — Andy 🎮😌🙌 (@gamesxan) December 18, 2020

If you're using either the Galaxy Note 20 or the Note 20 Ultra on T-Mobile's network, you can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

T-Mobile's official updates page, curiously, has yet to be updated with details of the Android 11 rollout, though that's not entirely surprising. Its support pages were also behind the curve when T-Mobile began its One UI 3.0 rollout for the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra last week.

The S20 series' updates, unfortunately, had to be paused due to some unforeseen issues; here's hoping the Note 20 series doesn't meet the same fate!