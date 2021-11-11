When Samsung released the Galaxy Buds+ at the start of 2020, it fixed a lot of the issues found in the first-gen Galaxy Buds. The earbuds exceled at the basics, delivering sublime sound, a comfortable fit that's great for all-day use, and an insane 11-hour battery life. And right now, you can get the Buds+ for just $79, 46% off their retail price of $150.

The dual-driver design ensured the Galaxy Buds+ stood out over their immediate rivals, and the 11-hour battery life is among the best of any wireless earbuds Samsung rolled out to date. Of course, the reason the Buds+ manage to last so long on a single charge is that they're lacking active noise cancellation; they tune out environmental sounds, but you don't get the same level of isolation as some of the newer earbuds like the Galaxy Buds Pro offer.

If you're willing to look past that, the Buds+ are a real bargain — particularly with this deal. For $79, you're getting earbuds with fantastic sound quality, three-mic design that's ideal for voice and video calls, fast pairing with Samsung phones, and IPX2 dust and water resistance for workouts. They absolutely deliver when it comes to the fundamentals, and at 46% you are getting a truly great deal.

Save 46% on the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds