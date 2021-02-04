After upgrading nearly all its recent flagship devices to Android 11, Samsung is now shifting focus to its mid-range Galaxy A-series lineup. The Galaxy A51, which is one of the company's best cheap Android phones, has now started receiving the stable Android 11 update.

As per SamMobile, the stable Android 11 update for the Galaxy A51 arrives as version A515FXXU4DUB1 and is currently rolling out to users in Russia. It brings pretty much all the Android 11 features you would expect – including one-time permissions, chat bubbles, improved media controls, and Conversation notifications.

Additionally, the update brings One UI 3.0 features like an improved dark mode, more AOD customization options, UI tweaks, more intuitive volume controls, as well as new Digital Wellbeing features. Samsung has also included the latest February 2021 Android security patch with the update.

Since the stable Android 11 update for the Galaxy A51 has arrived slightly earlier than expected, it will probably not take very long for Samsung to commence the rollout in other markets around the world. The 5G variant of the phone is also expected to receive the update in the coming weeks.