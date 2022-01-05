Every year for the past couple of years, Future has taken time to celebrate some of the people and products that made an impact on our lives. Over the past year, there have been many amazing products that we like to call out in our Future Choice awards, while many of the people behind these products are commemorated in our Future 50 awards.

You may recognize many of our Future Choice list products, as we cover many of them extensively across our sites. For instance, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) made our list as the best smart home product thanks to its ease of use, excellent audio, unique spherical design, and low price tag, making it easy for anyone to have smart speakers around the house.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 also made it our overall best wireless earbuds, which is really no surprise. Despite their high price tag, they offer exceptional audio quality, a premium design, and long battery life. We've also got the Galaxy S21 Ultra as our best smartphone and the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 as our best Chromebook. Check out the full list for our Future Choice awards to see what products won for best smartphone, best tablet, and more.

As for our Future 50 awards, it's not surprising that our top listed executives are from Amazon, Disney, and Netflix. These services have helped keep many of us sane and entertained throughout the pandemic with great content and easy home deliveries when we couldn't get what we wanted from stores. However, there are plenty of figures from various companies that helped shape 2021 such as T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, David Limp who's behind Amazon Devices & Services, and Google's vice president of Search, Elizabeth (Liz) Reid.

Be sure to check out our Future 50 awards to see the complete list of industry professionals that helped make our 2021 manageable, including one of our favorite tech YouTubers.

For everything Future Tech Awards, head over to the Future Tech Awards 2021 page here.